Phoenix, AZ

Mavericks Lose Luka, Squeak Past Suns

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks - without Luka Doncic for a majority of the game - were able to defeat the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

PHOENIX -- Even in the dry desert sky, the stars weren't able to shine in both lineups during a 99-95 win for the Dallas Mavericks over the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix now slides back to .500 with a record of 25-25 after having their four-game winning streak snapped.

With Devin Booker set to be reevaluated next week, all eyes were on Luka Doncic to carry a nationally televised Thursday night affair.

Yet Doncic injured his ankle with 8:39 left in the first quarter and didn't return. He missed all two of his shots prior to his exit. TNT's Chris Haynes revealed he suffered a left ankle sprain shortly after he left the game.

Even without their best player, it was Dallas who took charge of the game. Action was tied at 32 after first quarter before the Mavericks emerged to a 54-48 lead at the half.

Dallas held on to a slim lead that eventually got down to two with under 20 seconds remaining. A pair of free throws put the Mavericks up 99-95 with under ten seconds to go and Phoenix couldn't squeeze any more magic out of the building.

The largest lead for either team was 11 points on the night. Each squad had exactly nine turnovers.

Spencer Dinwiddie season high of 36 points. He last scored 30+ back in October.

Deandre Ayton notched another double-double, his sixth in seven games. He finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds.

Cam Johnson has now notched back-to-back 20+ point games, tying Chris Paul for a team high 22 points tonight.

Mostly disappointing was the Phoenix bench, who shot a mere 5-20 tonight. Typical three-point mastermind Damion Lee didn't register a shot attempt.

Phoenix looks to back their bags and hit the road for a one-game road trip featuring the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

PHOENIX, AZ
Inside The Suns

