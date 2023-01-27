NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round San Diego Practice

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golf Digest
Ahead of a fateful meeting with Tiger Woods, Marcus Byrd scores his biggest pro golf victory
SAN DIEGO — Marcus Byrd was like a bunch of other kids who played golf and idolized Tiger Woods in his prime. When the superstar was competing at Congressional Country Club outside Byrd’s hometown of Washington, D.C., he attended with his father, decked out in Tiger’s signature red and black. At the rope line, young Marcus held a picture of Woods that he hoped to have signed. But as he did most of the time back when a frenzied mob surrounded him, Tiger rushed past the boy without a glance.
San Diego
- Population: 3.29 million - Current teams: Padres (MLB) - Leagues with expansion potential: MLS San Diego loves its Padres, but the city has yet to have luck in the pro sports arena. It all began in 1984 when the city's NBA team, the Clippers, moved to Los Angeles. Thirty-seven years later, its NFL team...
Farmers Insurance Open: Thousands enjoy Golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course
SAN DIEGO — It's Jimmy Nguyen's first time at the Farmers Insurance Open; he came from Los Angeles. "I'm a huge golf fan. Eat, breathe, and sleep golf. Got into it during COVID, and the bug has not gotten off of me," Nguyen laughed. "The fan experience is fantastic. I'm here with my boys!"
Coldplay adds second show to San Diego stop, after announcing return
Coldplay is adding a second show to their San Diego stop at Snapdragon Stadium later this year, due to an "overwhelming" demand for tickets following the announcement of the band's return earlier this week.
Coast News
‘A major victory’: CSU board approves Craven Hall renaming
SAN MARCOS — The state-level board of trustees overseeing the California State University system has given Cal State San Marcos the green light to rename one of its on-campus buildings that has been a source of strife due to its controversial namesake. Craven Hall, named for the late Sen....
The 4 best cities to buy a house in 2023
If you’re in the market for a house, you might want to wait a while – the prices of homes in at least four U.S. markets are expected to drop dramatically.
treksplorer.com
Best San Diego Hikes: The Top-Rated Hiking Trails & Walks
Craving outdoor adventure on your Southern California trip? Look no further than scrambling along some of the best hikes in San Diego. Wedged between the Laguna Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, San Diego County presents hikers with no shortage of opportunities to immerse themselves in nature. Whether you’re looking for...
sandiegoville.com
Texas-Based Mooyah Burgers Opens First San Diego Location
Texas-based Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, which currently has over 100 locations around the globe, is ready to unveil its first San Diego outpost. Founded in Plano, TX, in 2007 by Rich Hicks & Todd Istre, Mooya Burgers Fries & Shakes is now a franchise with over 100 locations in 20 U.S. states and nine countries in North America and the Middle East. Mooyah offers a menu centered around made-to-order, 100% Angus beef burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, all served on non-GMO potato and multi-grain buns that are baked in-house daily. Other offerings include Hebrew National hot dogs, real ice cream shakes, and hand-cut French fries that undergo a 24-hour, six-part cooking process.
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
California Reparations Task Force holds meeting in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The California Reparations Task Force is holding the first of two meetings in San Diego on Friday, January 27. The task force will be developing a reparation proposal for African Americans, specifically those who are descendants of former slaves. The task force is made up of...
Sushi Ichifuji to Debut This Spring in Linda Vista
Japanese Omakase Restaurant to Replace Sushi Diner
Eater
20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night
San Diego might be known as a casual town, but our restaurants sure do know how to set the scene if you’re looking to make an impression on a first date or celebrate a relationship milestone. From dimly-lit bistros to splashy Michelin-starred venues, here are 20 spots ready to help you sweep that special someone off their feet as Valentine’s Day approaches.
eastcountymagazine.org
GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK
January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
This San Diego Pizza Is One of the 100 Best In America
Here’s where you can get one of the best pizzas in the nation, right here in San Diego!
San Diego's 'Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave' Comes with a Stern Warning for Visitors
Following this important rule will keep your visit a safe one.
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
Hillcrust Pizza Opening Soon in Hillcrest
New Restaurant Puts San Diego Spin on Authentic Pizza and Cheesesteak Sandwiches
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
664
Followers
4K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0