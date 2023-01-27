Read full article on original website
Raptor Lake-P Impresses, plus Surprise ECC
Low-power processors have traditionally been geared towards notebooks and other portable platforms. However, the continued popularity of ultra-compact form-factor desktop systems has resulted in UCFF PCs also serving as lead vehicles for the latest mobile processors. Such is the case with Intel’s Raptor Lake-P – the processor SKUs were announced earlier this month at the 2023 CES, and end-products using the processor were slated to appear in a few weeks. Intel is officially allowing its partners to start selling their products into the channel today, and also allowing third-party evaluation results of products based on Raptor Lake-P to be published.
What’s next for RISC V?
Editor’s take: Generally speaking we are big fans of RISC V. It does some things very well, handles many others well enough, and has clear signs of adoption and appeal. It meets a real market need in an innovative manner, exactly what we like to see from our technology. So we say this from a position of love – RISC V is going to have a big software problem. The good news is that it may not matter.
Why Apple’s overall Privacy focus in iOS 16.3 and macOS 13.2 is a big deal
Privacy and Apple go hand in hand – it has for years now, and its recent video starring Nick Mohammad from Ted Lasso to promote Data Privacy week was inspired. However, with today (January 28) being Data Privacy Day, it’s important to look at other features that you can use with your iPhone, iPad, and Mac to help protect your data.
Intel suffers double-digit revenue decline in Q4 2022
Poor sales of PC and server chips caused Intel’s revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 to dive 32% year on year, leading to a $664 million net loss for the quarter. The outlook for Q1 of 2023 is not an optimistic one either, with CEO Pat Gelsinger telling analysts in a call, “Our results and our Q1 guidance are below what we expect of ourselves.”
7 pieces of advice if you have to remotely work as a VR developer from China
You all know that I’m spending a few weeks in China, and apart from eating a lot, I’ve also to keep working remotely at our VRROOM platform for concerts and live shows. I was a bit worried about the possibility of working remotely from here, and some people from the team were, too. There is not only the problem of the timezone but also the unknown of the internet connection and the inability of reaching Western websites like Google. Anyway, in these two weeks, even with some difficulties, I’ve managed to work quite at the same pace that I had in Italy, and we are going full speed ahead in improving the platform (some news about it is coming very soon…).
Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Planning to Launch AI Chatbot Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March
Chinese Internet giant Baidu is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Baidu plans to debut the application by initially embedding it into its main search services, Bloomberg News reported earlier. ChatGPT’s tech works...
Semiconductors Advance Energy – Power Electronics News
The world is consuming energy at an unprecedented rate, and the demand for more data and more connected devices will not decline in the foreseeable future. It’s an energy conundrum — how do you accomplish more with less power? Data centers, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, medical equipment and other industrial applications are demanding larger power supplies, but the size, weight, environmental impact and cost of those systems also need to shrink.
The DJI RS 3 Mini handheld travel stabilizer developed specifically for mirrorless cameras – A Luxury Travel Blog
DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has introduced the DJI RS 3 Mini, a lightweight handheld travel stabilizer developed specifically to support today’s mainstream brands of mirrorless cameras and lenses. With a smaller and lighter body, the DJI RS 3 Mini continues the excellent stabilization performance of the RS 3 series, allowing users to create professional-grade content while traveling around landscapes or in urban locations. Furthermore, weighing less than 800g (1.8lbs), the gimbal can carry a weight of up to 2kg (4.4lbs), features Bluetooth shutter control, a 3rd generation stabilization algorithm, native horizontal and vertical camera mounting, and a 1.4-inch color touchscreen.
Fantom (FTM) Gains 39% In 7 Days Following its Integration With Axelar Network
Fantom (FTM) has been one of the best-performing tokens of 2023, pulling off a series of impressive gains in the last few weeks. Following the market crash in late 2022, FTM began the new year trading as low as $0.2007, representing a 94.19% decline from its all-time high value of $3.46.
Halo Will Continue Receiving Support From Microsoft Despite 343 Layoffs, Phil Spencer Claims
Microsoft, according to Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, is still dedicated to the Halo series and its creator 343 Industries, Engadget writes. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, has reiterated the company’s dedication to the Halo series and insisted that it is still vital to what Xbox is doing. Microsoft...
Desktop tweaks in Windows can be fun, but watch out for risks
Like many things, computer desktops are unique. Though large businesses tend to deploy a single image for all their workstations to lock things down (and limit customization), many small firms and home users want to make their desktop, well, theirs. Case in point: one of the first things I do after installing Windows 11 is move the bottom menu over to the left. After so many years of turning off my computer with the Start button on the left, I found myself always clicking on widgets to turn off my computer. Not only did that small change look better, it served as a small productivity boost.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch: Report
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series of flagship laptops are slated to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, which will take place on February 1. The South Korean tech giant has opened the pre-booking for these laptops, despite not revealing any details about them. Now, a new report has surfaced that includes supposed design renders of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 360. The report has also shed some light on some of the key specifications of these upcoming laptops.
Microsoft Releases Fix for Windows 11 Remote Desktop Freezes
Microsoft’s Windows 11 now has fewer problems than it previously had. The California-based tech giant recently released a fix to Windows 11’s remote desktop app that constantly freezes after users updated to the latest OS update. However, Windows 11 users will need to manually download and install the...
Qwant vs. DuckDuckGo: Which Search Engine Is More Private?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Qwant and DuckDuckGo are two privacy-focused search engines that promise not to track you. A key part of their appeal is helping you avoid the privacy-violating practices that are all too common among major search engines.
Awesome Alibaba: Low-cost backyard construction equipment, batteries included
Regularly readers of my Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column will know that I usually dig around Chinese shopping sites to find the wackiest and coolest little EVs in the world. That’s resulted in finding everything from electric submarines to mini electric Jeeps. But this time I’d say that today’s vehicles are less weird and more awesome, especially if you’ve been looking for your own electrically-powered construction equipment for your property or work site. These little electric mini loaders could be the perfect size for hobby farms and small ranches. And they’re pretty darn affordable, too!
