Defiance County, OH

Area police reports

The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

State patrol---

Monday, 10:45 a.m., at milepost 30 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Julia Mohr, 19, Adrian, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it drove off the western side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree and a ditch. She was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., at milepost 20 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Hannah Sulser, 24, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it slid off the north side of the roadway, struck a ditch and a fence. She was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 10:51 a.m., on County Road D, just east of Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Lawrence Lake, 69, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it slid on a snow-covered roadway and struck a guardrail. Lake was cited for failure to control.

Defiance sheriff---

Saturday, 6:07 p.m., on Elliott Road, just west of Hotel Drive in Defiance, a westbound vehicle driven by Tha Howe, 46, 21810 Switzer Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 8:06 p.m., on Ohio 2, just west of Casebeer-Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Terence Hilton, 65, Harlan, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., on Ohio 18, west of Kepler Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Clinton Van Scoder, 18, 15041 Road 169, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 1:18 a.m., on County Road 424, east of Whetstone Road in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Corey Colon, 36, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Henry sheriff---

Wednesday, 9:29 a.m., at milepost 52.5 on U.S. 24 in Pleasant Township, an eastbound Blackland Transport, Inc., vehicle driven by Richard Crossett, 39, Toledo, lost control and struck a vehicle driven by Brian Fox, 63, Rensselaer, Ind. Crossett's vehicle left the roadway to the north, went through a ditch and back on the roadway. Fox's vehicle came to rest on the south side of the road. Both vehicles had functional damage and Crossett was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 11:41 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a southbound semi driven by John Lentz, 59, Coldwater, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it stopped on the side of the roadway and overturned into the ditch on the western side of the roadway. Lentz and passenger, Krystofer Lentz, 35, Mio, Mich., were treated at the scene by Medic 1 for suspected minor injuries.

Wednesday, 12:47 p.m., on Ohio 66, just north of County Road U1 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cory Swisher, 22, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it lost control and spun out on the roadway, entered a ditch on the western side and spun around, coming to rest facing north.

Napoleon police---

Monday, 2:20 p.m., on Westchester Avenue, just east of Briarheath Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Preston Speaks, 18, Napoleon, struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Jacob Wreede, Napoleon. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Speaks was cited for driving left of center.

Wednesday, 11:58 a.m., on West Washington Street, just east of Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Michael Brink, 51, Holgate, attempted to back from a parking space and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Barry Short, 60, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.

Paulding sheriff---

Monday, 7:27 p.m., on Ohio 613, about 1/4 mile west of County Road 71 in Paulding, an eastbound vehicle driven by Stephen Reynolds, 55, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 2:07 a.m., on Ohio 500, just west of Township Road 61 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Anthony House, 26, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 3:55 a.m., on Ohio 111, just west of Township Road 149 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Randy Clady, 63, 756 Harrison Ave., Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 7:41 a.m., on County Road 140, east of County Road 169 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by David Speiser, 19, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the center line, left the roadway on the southern side and struck a utility pole. Speiser was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 10:08 a.m., at Ohio routes 49 and 111 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Trausch, 25, Paulding, attempted a right turn and slid into a westbound vehicle driven by Craig Crosby, 53, Payne. Trausch's vehicle had heavy damage and Crosby's had moderate damage. Trausch was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 12:01 p.m., on U.S. 127, north of County Road 126 in Paulding Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brookelynn Lee, 19, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the west and struck a utility pole. She was cited for failure to control.

