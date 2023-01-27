ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

Woman charged with attempted murder in recent shooting

By By TODD HELBERG @cntoddhelberg
The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

A woman accused of shooting another during a dispute last week has been indicted for attempted murder by a Defiance County grand jury.

Cara Cordes, 60, 22789 Gares Road, joined 11 other defendants — included two implicated in a gas station robbery this month (see related story this page) — who were indicted by the same grand jury.

Cordes is charged with shooting Belinda Olive, 37, Napoleon, in the upper torso with a shotgun during a dispute on Jan. 18 on Stever Road.

Olive was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital before being transferred to Toledo Hospital where she remained this week, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray. He described her injuries as not life-threatening.

“As far as I know she is recovering,” he said Thursday.

Asked why the grand jury was presented with an attempted murder charge — as opposed to the initial felonious assault charge only filed by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office — Murray said: “At the time the incident occurred information was still being gathered and the investigation was ongoing. ... The grand jury determined that there was sufficient probable cause to believe that she intended to cause the death of the other person — specific intent to cause the death as opposed to knowingly causing harm.”

Also indicted were:

• Michael Lash, 20, 1567 S. Clinton St., for burglary, a second-degree felony; and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony. The indictment charges that he trespassed in a Behnfeldt Road residence near Sherwood on Jan. 4, stealing a firearm.

• Polly Bevins, 52, 1019 Washington Ave., for tampering with records, a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that she altered a vehicle title “knowing she was facilitating a fraud.”

• Kristi Warner, 36, Pataskala, for theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony. She allegedly stole more than $7,500 from an elderly person between May 17-July 19, 2021.

• Suzanna Keegan, 27, Hicksville, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Reid Keeley, 21, Hicksville, for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a male juvenile in the age range of 13-16.

• Joshua Vogelsong, 33, 15857 Maumee St., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 19 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Kara Burns, 33, Bucyrus, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• John Reynolds, 44, Fremont, Ind., for passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on May 6 he issued a check of more than $4,000 to a Hicksville business, knowing it would not be honored.

• John Ware, 31, 1744 Lora Lane, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly caused harm to a pregnant family or household member on Jan. 6.

The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7 in common pleas court.

Defiance, OH

ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

