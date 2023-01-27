Indictments handed down in city robbery, violent episode

A Michigan husband and wife have been indicted in Defiance County on charges related to a Defiance robbery earlier this month that turned violent later at another location.

Jesse Kovala, 28, and Alisha Kovala, 35, both of Gibraltar, Mich., were two of the 15 persons indicted by a Defiance County grand jury this week. The same grand jury also returned an attempted murder indictment against a local woman (see related story this page).

Jesse Kovala is charged with felonious assault and five counts of aggravated robbery, each a first-degree felony, as well as two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony, while Alisha Kovala is charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The charges stem from a series of incidents on Jan. 7 that began in Toledo.

Jesse Kovala had stolen a vehicle — while brandishing what appeared to be a handgun — from another person in Toledo. (He is charged separately in Lucas County for that crime.)

He and his wife then traveled to Defiance where he robbed The Barn gas station and convenience store at 1910 E. Second St., also brandishing what appeared to be a handgun.

All the while, their young child was in the vehicle, according to Defiance Prosecutor Morris Murray.

Later, the Kovalas rented a room at Defiance’s Super 8 Motel on North Clinton Street, where Jesse Kovala allegedly tried to rob three persons with a knife, according to Murray. Defiance police were called to this incident and identified him from the robbery at the gas station, he said.

While being arrested by police, he allegedly got into an altercation with law enforcement officers, threatening one with a knife as well and attempting to take the weapons of three of them. Two were county sheriff’s deputies while the third was a city officer who sustained a foot injury.

A former police officer himself years ago, Murray described the incidents as a “very dangerous situation” that demonstrates how dangerous law enforcement officers’ jobs can be.

“The officers were definitely in harm’s way,” he said, noting “how volatile this guy (Jesse Kovala) was.”

At the same time, he complimented officers for using restraint, despite the harrowing circumstances. A taser was used to help subdue the defendant, according to Murray.

Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel had told The Crescent-News earlier this month that the defendant may have been on a methamphetamine binge. Murray said this was not official, but confirmed the possibility.

Alisha Kovala is charged with being complicity in the gas station robbery and also for placing her child in danger.

She was not being held this week while Jesse Kovala has been incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since his arrest the night of the incident.