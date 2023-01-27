ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

Indictments handed down in city robbery, violent episode

By By TODD HELBERG @cntoddhelberg
The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqWy7_0kT2r2gL00

A Michigan husband and wife have been indicted in Defiance County on charges related to a Defiance robbery earlier this month that turned violent later at another location.

Jesse Kovala, 28, and Alisha Kovala, 35, both of Gibraltar, Mich., were two of the 15 persons indicted by a Defiance County grand jury this week. The same grand jury also returned an attempted murder indictment against a local woman (see related story this page).

Jesse Kovala is charged with felonious assault and five counts of aggravated robbery, each a first-degree felony, as well as two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony, while Alisha Kovala is charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The charges stem from a series of incidents on Jan. 7 that began in Toledo.

Jesse Kovala had stolen a vehicle — while brandishing what appeared to be a handgun — from another person in Toledo. (He is charged separately in Lucas County for that crime.)

He and his wife then traveled to Defiance where he robbed The Barn gas station and convenience store at 1910 E. Second St., also brandishing what appeared to be a handgun.

All the while, their young child was in the vehicle, according to Defiance Prosecutor Morris Murray.

Later, the Kovalas rented a room at Defiance’s Super 8 Motel on North Clinton Street, where Jesse Kovala allegedly tried to rob three persons with a knife, according to Murray. Defiance police were called to this incident and identified him from the robbery at the gas station, he said.

While being arrested by police, he allegedly got into an altercation with law enforcement officers, threatening one with a knife as well and attempting to take the weapons of three of them. Two were county sheriff’s deputies while the third was a city officer who sustained a foot injury.

A former police officer himself years ago, Murray described the incidents as a “very dangerous situation” that demonstrates how dangerous law enforcement officers’ jobs can be.

“The officers were definitely in harm’s way,” he said, noting “how volatile this guy (Jesse Kovala) was.”

At the same time, he complimented officers for using restraint, despite the harrowing circumstances. A taser was used to help subdue the defendant, according to Murray.

Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel had told The Crescent-News earlier this month that the defendant may have been on a methamphetamine binge. Murray said this was not official, but confirmed the possibility.

Alisha Kovala is charged with being complicity in the gas station robbery and also for placing her child in danger.

She was not being held this week while Jesse Kovala has been incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since his arrest the night of the incident.

Comments / 1

Related
huroninsider.com

Man accused of threatening landlord with gun

SANDUSKY – A 27-year-old man was charged after his landlord claimed he pulled out a gun and threatened him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on Friday, the landlord spoke with police officers at the station. He told officers he was threatened with a firearm on Thursday.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Lima News

New cameras expected to aid LPD investigations

LIMA — The Lima Police Department will add another “tool” to its public safety toolbox in the near future with the addition of 12 license plate-reading cameras to be erected at various locations throughout the city. The City of Lima recently entered into a two-year contract, at...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Former Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims’ families speaking out

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Back in October, Monroe Intermediate School District (ISD) staffers were fired for allegedly mistreating children with special needs. Now two of the three are now facing criminal charges in connection to the case. Recently filed court documents say Cassandra Box and Hailey Govan face several misdemeanor...
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Judge sets bond for man charged for 2021 Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has set bond for the man who is facing charges for a December 2021 Toledo murder. Titus Crittendon appeared in court on Jan. 25 for a bond hearing. According to court records, a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10% .
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Seven officers fired on armed man in west Toledo early Wednesday; police release 911 calls and body cam videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo officials released officer body-camera footage and 911 call recordings from Wednesday's fatal police shooting of an armed man in west Toledo. "This is hard to hear," Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle said at a Friday news conference before playing the recording of the 911 call from the wife of Jason Means, 47. The woman, Nicole Rahmel, called for help from the roof of the home in the 5700 block of Hill Avenue, where she said she was hiding from Means.
TOLEDO, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Richard Andrews, 34, Defiance, violating a protection order, a misdemeanor 1. He was sentenced to two years Community Control, one year Intensive Probation, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours Community Service and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Jury acquits man accused of fatal Byrneport Apartments shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury acquitted a man accused of a 2020 fatal shooting at the Byrneport Apartments. Court records show a jury found Trevonne Darrington not guilty of all charges against him on Wednesday. Darrington was accused of shooting and killing Alex Day. Police say Day was shot...
TOLEDO, OH
wdadradio.com

THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN

A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
Lootpress

Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eugene W. Williams, also known as “Bo,” 46, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March...
DETROIT, MI
hometownstations.com

41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
VAN WERT, OH
Detroit News

25 years after headless body discovered in Lenawee, 2 men charged

Lansing — Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying of man whose body was found headless and without hands in Lenawee County, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati and Michael Sepulveda, 49,...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Lucas County Clerk’s Office warns of telephone scam involving solicitation and warrants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Clerk’s Office is warning people of a recent telephone scam involving arrest warrants and the solicitation of money. The Lucas County Clerk’s Office says an unidentifiable person or persons are posing as employees of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas or the Lucas County Clerk of Courts. They are contacting people through telephone calls requesting that they report to the Lucas County Clerk of Courts office in downtown Toledo or another location within Lucas County.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
1K+
Followers
598
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy