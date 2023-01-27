ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors' Frustration Directed at HC Nick Nurse Ahead of Contract Year

Despite being regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NBA, Nick Nurse is reportedly the source of some irritation within the Toronto Raptors amid their ongoing struggles. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there has been "frustration" within the organization directed toward Nurse at times...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Raptors' OG Anunoby amid Trade Interest from Knicks, More Teams

The Phoenix Suns have joined the pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are also interested and are willing to offer multiple fist-round picks for the 25-year-old, per Charania. Ian Begley of SNY previously reported the Knicks had "checked in" on Anunoby's availability in early December and were willing to pay a steep price for him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

76ers' Joel Embiid on All-Star Starter Snub: 'I Keep Getting Disrespected'

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid went absolutely massive in Saturday's 126-119 win over Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets, putting up 47 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Perhaps Embiid was feeling a touch slighted. The performance came just days after Embiid wasn't named an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Won't 'Dump' John Collins amid Jazz Buzz; Deal 'Unlikely'

John Collins could remain with the Atlanta Hawks through the Feb. 9 trade deadline despite frequently being mentioned in trade rumors. Hawks president of basketball operations Landry Fields "has made clear to rival executives that the team views Collins as a valued asset, not one the franchise will simply dump in any form," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Expected to Be Moved Ahead of Deadline

Cam Reddish may be on the move yet again before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. "The New York Knicks, you can expect that they're going to move Reddish at the deadline," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown Saturday. "It'll be a combination of a second-round pick and a player. Whatever combination best fits what they can get."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

