Henry County common pleas

Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was given a prison term of three- to 4 1/2 years with credit for 116 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. Charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony, were dismissed. The charges alleged that on Sept. 25 he and a co-defendant, Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, forced their way into another man’s home in Napoleon, assaulted him and forced him to take them to get gasoline. Rodriguez was convicted previously of two misdemeanor offenses.

Patrick Bennett, 32, Delta, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Krysta Pease, 34, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Nathanial Poole, 39, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1.

Austin Wilkins, 26, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and his bond was continued.