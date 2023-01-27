Paulding County common pleas

Dana Treesh, 39, Marysville, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony, and was given a 24-month prison term. A charge of count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

Dustin Miller, 35, Spencerville, appeared for sentencing on three counts of three counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he make all child support arrearages as directed by his supervising officer.

William Wehby, 55, Paulding, pleaded guilty to four counts of complicity in the commission of an offense, including three fifth-degree felonies; and one first-degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for Feb. 21.

Dustin Wheeler, 40, Van Wert, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 21.

Ethan Burgei, 18, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14.

Bryan Clevinger, 25, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second-degree felony, a second-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21.

Corbin Delgado, 18, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14.

Raychel McGill, 29, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14.

Samuel Palacios, 42, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21.

Bobby Thompson, 44, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21.