ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

Paulding County common pleas

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

Dana Treesh, 39, Marysville, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony, and was given a 24-month prison term. A charge of count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

Dustin Miller, 35, Spencerville, appeared for sentencing on three counts of three counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he make all child support arrearages as directed by his supervising officer.

William Wehby, 55, Paulding, pleaded guilty to four counts of complicity in the commission of an offense, including three fifth-degree felonies; and one first-degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for Feb. 21.

Dustin Wheeler, 40, Van Wert, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 21.

Ethan Burgei, 18, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14.

Bryan Clevinger, 25, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second-degree felony, a second-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21.

Corbin Delgado, 18, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14.

Raychel McGill, 29, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14.

Samuel Palacios, 42, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21.

Bobby Thompson, 44, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21.

Comments / 0

Related
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Richard Andrews, 34, Defiance, violating a protection order, a misdemeanor 1. He was sentenced to two years Community Control, one year Intensive Probation, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours Community Service and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 13-19

Austin Buchholz was appointed to the Putnam County Law Library Resources Board by Putnam County Municipal Court Judge Chad Niese. He was appointed to serve the remaining term commencing Jan. 1, 2022. The appointment is effective immediately. New Cases. Sarah S. Shea, Fort Jennings, v. Ryan A. Shea, Ada; divorce...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Ricky L. Wood was sentenced to 11 months in prison on one count of public indecency. .Cameron D. Bopp was placed on five years community control with conditions on...
westbendnews.net

ANTWERP POLICE REPORTS

On 1/7, officers were called to N. Main St on reference to a domestic dispute. An officer arrived and determined nothing physical had occurred. One of the individuals agreed to stay with friend for the night. Officer provided transportation. On 1/7, an officer was called to a resident on E....
ANTWERP, OH
The Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25

Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

New cameras expected to aid LPD investigations

LIMA — The Lima Police Department will add another “tool” to its public safety toolbox in the near future with the addition of 12 license plate-reading cameras to be erected at various locations throughout the city. The City of Lima recently entered into a two-year contract, at...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash

A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Arrest made in 2018 murders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit took Jacquail Belcher into custody. Belcher, 29, was charged with three counts of murder in the June 2018 homicides of Darnail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. He was booked into the Allen County Jail.
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Wishes do come true for Wapakoneta author

WAPAKONETA — Fueled by a desire to write a Christmas story at the same time she read about soldiers lost at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport, Pam Egbert began writing the sequel to her book, “The Silver Heart.”. Unlike many writers who begin with a formal plan for their...
WAPAKONETA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Auglaize, Mercer, Logan counties

LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:28 p.m.: Logan County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. UPDATE @ 8:11 p.m.: Mercer County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for all unincorporated areas of the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8 p.m. The alert includes all state routes, county and township roads in the affected areas, Sheriff Jeff Grey’s office said.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WISH-TV

Man arrested for 2018 triple murder in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police say its department arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday morning for a triple homicide in 2018. At 11:15 a.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit took Jacquail Belcher into custody. Police say he shot and killed Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards and Breondon Pinkston in June 2018.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
VAN WERT, OH
13abc.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash on Thursday. According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, officers received a call of an accident at the intersection of SR-16 and SR-18 at approximately 4:03 p.m. The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation found...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Letter: Keep driving to find Dietsch Brothers on a Monday

As someone who frequents Dietsch Brothers ice cream and candy store in Findlay, I feel compelled to informer columnist Phil Hugo that there are two store locations there. He recently visited the main store on a Monday, only to find it closed. He could have traveled a little further east to the store at 1217 Tiffin Ave., which is open every day except Tuesday.
FINDLAY, OH
wfft.com

Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
1K+
Followers
598
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy