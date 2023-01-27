ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBA Top Performers, Jan. 26: Spencer Dinwiddie Fills In For The Injured Luka Doncic To Lead Mavs Past Suns

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks have taken criticism for being a one-man team.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie proved that isn't the case. With star Luka Doncic leaving in the first half after sustaining an ankle injury, Dinwiddie took charge by scoring 36 points in the Mavs' 99-95 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Dinwiddie bested his season average by nearly 20 points. Doncic only played three minutes, scoring zero points before the injury.

-Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had 40 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Irving shot 14 of 27 from the field.

-Julius Randle had 37 points, nine rebounds and two assists to help the New York Knicks hold off the Boston Celtics 120-117 in overtime.

-Saddiq Bey had 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the Pistons' upset against the Nets.

-Nets center Nic Claxton had 27 points and 14 rebounds in the defeat, doing his best to make up for Durant's absence.

Miami, FL
