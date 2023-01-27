Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Zack MacEwen might want to reconsider fighting the Wild enforcer.
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
Penguins Should Make a Move for Max Domi
Ron Hextall should do whatever it takes to land Max Domi for the Pittsburgh Penguins forward core.
Stats show 2022 Detroit Lions got lucky
It is not too often that we talk about our Detroit Lions and “getting lucky” in the same conversation. In fact, over the years, it sure does seem like the Lions have been the most unlucky team in the NFL. Well, according to some stats posted by NFL Football Ops Data Scientist Tom Bliss, the Lions were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL during the 2022 season that saw them finish with a 9-8 record.
Cole Caufield opts for surgery with Habs out of playoff race
Montreal winger Cole Caufield said Friday he wouldn't be having season-ending surgery on his right shoulder if the Canadiens were in playoff contention.
Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Buchnevich, Tarasenko & More
The 2023 Draft class is set to be one of the deepest in recent memory. There are elite prospects like Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Matvei Michkov, and others at the top. It’s a deep class and the Blues can greatly benefit from that, especially if they fetch a first-round pick at the trade deadline. The Blues are 23-24-3 and eight points out of a playoff spot with one game to play before the All-Star break. They’re not in a good spot right now.
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek
Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Capitals, and the Trade Deadline Buyers
The Canadiens and Capitals haven’t discussed Anthony Mantha. Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now: There has been some speculation that Anthony Mantha could become a trade candidate for the Washington Capitals. There has been speculation that the Montreal Canadiens could be interested in Mantha, and that they could offer...
Bless You Boys
Detroit Tigers Monday links: Bally Sports is in trouble
A year after the entire offseason was spoiled by the business side of the game, a host of teams are once again facing major issues that have nothing to do with the product on the field. Diamond Sports Group LLC, operator of the Bally Sports regional networks, including in Detroit, has announced that they’re heading toward an $8.6 billion debt restructuring. The Sinclair owned company is reportedly set to stop paying interest on their debt within a few weeks, triggering a 30-day grace period before bankruptcy proceedings get underway.
