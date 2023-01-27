Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Stats show 2022 Detroit Lions got lucky
It is not too often that we talk about our Detroit Lions and “getting lucky” in the same conversation. In fact, over the years, it sure does seem like the Lions have been the most unlucky team in the NFL. Well, according to some stats posted by NFL Football Ops Data Scientist Tom Bliss, the Lions were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL during the 2022 season that saw them finish with a 9-8 record.
Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
Top 5 Detroit Lions coaches of all-time
When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they have not exactly had any of the top coaches in NFL history. In fact, if you happen to follow the team, you are well aware of the fact that they have not had a coach lead them to a playoff win since the 1991 NFL Playoffs when Wayne Fontes led them to a dominating win over the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Because of that, it may not take current head coach Dan Campbell too long to crack this list of the team's Top 5 Detroit Lions coaches in franchise history.
2 Additional Detroit Lions could be headed to Pro Bowl Games
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business on their home field by defeating the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, that means that the players from their team that were selected for the Pro Bowl, will not participate. This opens the door for two Detroit Lions players who were named first alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
Jameson Williams named ‘breakout candidate’ for 2023 Detroit Lions
When the Detroit Lions selected WR Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told anyone that would listen that he hoped to be 100% and ready to play by the time training camp started. Well, his vision and Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell‘s vision turned out to be different than Williams' as the Lions vowed they would be very patient with him until he was 100% recovered from his torn ACL. Williams eventually made his NFL debut and even played in a handful of games, but he really did not make much of an impact, other than on a couple of plays. According to Pro Football Focus, that could change in 2023.
3 Pending FA defenders from NFC Championship Game that Lions should consider
The Detroit Lions may not be playing during Sunday's NFC Championship Game, but that does not mean GM Brad Holmes and his staff will not be watching the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles very closely as they continue to evaluate potential free agents that could fit their roster. Specifically, the Lions will be watching closely on the defensive side of the ball, where there will be a few players that could catch their eye.
5 Cornerbacks the Detroit Lions should consider in 2023 NFL Draft
Christian Gonzalez – CB (Oregon) Joey Porter Jr. – CB (Penn State) Cam Smith – CB (South Carolina) Devon Witherspoon – CB (Illinois) Kelee Ringo – CB (Georgia) The Detroit Lions certainly took some major steps forward in 2022, but they still ended up falling one win short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. With that being said, if Detroit is going to take another step forward in 2023, they are going to have to place a focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball. When looking at the defense, the boys in Honolulu blue and silver need help on all three levels of the defense, but, in my opinion, their main focus should be the secondary. Look for the Lions to select at least one cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0