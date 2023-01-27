ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Facing Top 10 Strength of Schedule in 2023

By Connor Zimmerlee
 3 days ago

As the Rams try to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, they face a tough schedule in 2023.

Coming off of their Super Bowl win, the Los Angeles Rams were anticipated to be one of the top teams in the NFC and contend for back-to-back titles.

Of course, that was far from the case as they went a disappointing 5-12 amid a litany of injuries at key positions. Not helping the Rams was the fact they faced the hardest strength of schedule after their Super Bowl win.

Now they'll look to show that 2022 was more of a one-off than what their future holds, but doing so will not be easy. The Rams once again have a Top 10 toughest schedule according to opponents 2022 winning percentage.

However, a lot can change between now and September when the season starts. Trades, free agent signings and the draft will impact how good teams are long before the season starts.

The Rams undoubtedly have the talent to be contenders in the NFC once again, health permitting. With the return of Sean McVay and getting guys like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp back will only boost those odds.

Getting there won't be easy, though, and if they stumble again like they did in 2022 then it could be a long season once again.

