Suffolk County, NY

Whaling Museum to launch new book club in February

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor has announced it will host a new book club beginning in February. Titled Beyond the Book, the book club will dive deeper into stories through connections with the museum’s historic collections. The Whaling Museum invites adults to...
PJS/T civic association announces big changes for community and civic

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met at Comsewogue Public Library Tuesday, Jan. 24. The civic discussed public safety, the Lawrence Aviation Superfund site and its executive board transition. Suffolk County Police Officer John Efstathiou delivered the report on public safety, sharing various crime statistics and trends throughout the area.
Town of Brookhaven to host Groundhog Day event at Holtsville Ecology Site

“Well, it’s Groundhog Day, again.” — quote from Groundhog Day (1993) Pennsylvania may have the legendary groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, but here in Suffolk County we have our very own prognosticator of prognosticators, Holtsville Hal. The cute little rodent with his buck teeth and short bushy tail will be the star of the day as the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve celebrates Groundhog Day with a special event on Feb. 2. Hundreds will gather to hear Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville Hal’s famous forecast.
Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Long Island Contractor Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in Connection with Hurricane Sandy

Alexander Almaraz, the owner of Design Concepts Group LLC (DCG) in Freeport, New York, has been charged in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and attempted wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce individuals to hire the defendant and pay DCG to lift their Hurricane Sandy-damaged homes. Almaraz is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in federal court in Central Islip before United States Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst.
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Medford store in January. Two men allegedly stole power tools from Lowes, located at 2796 Route 112, at 5:55 p.m....
N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer

WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
Nassau County's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal

Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed by the county's legal counsel. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in a letter to the Herald. It was a response to a request from a reporter for more information on a cybersecurity contract approved by the county legislature's rules committee on Dec. 5. The Herald as sought basic information about the agreement, including who the contract is with, and how much it will cost taxpayers.
Woman who stole $340k from Medford business heading to prison

MEDFORD, NJ – A Medford business scammed out of $340,000 was almost ruined. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Leslie Mroz, 39, of Selden, was sentenced to two to six years in prison for embezzling more than $340,000 from her employer over the course of approximately three years. The business has asked not to be named as the victim of a crime that was committed against it. The owner of the business said Moroz was trusted by the family and had even been accepted as part of their own family. The business survived, but Moroz is heading to The post Woman who stole $340k from Medford business heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
