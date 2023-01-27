Marinette & Menominee area sporting events (Jan. 27-29)

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.

