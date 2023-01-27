Marinette & Menominee area sporting events (Jan. 27-29)
Today’s eventsWrestlingMarinette, Peshtigo (Girls) vs multiple schools at Shawano Community High School, 5 p.m.
Girls basketballMarinette at Oconto Falls, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Menominee, 6:30 p.m. (Game takes place at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus)
Niagara at Norway, 6:45 p.m.
Wausaukee at Gillett, 7:15 p.m.
Sturgeon Bay at Peshtigo (Parent’s night), 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketballSuring at Lena, 6 p.m.
Menominee at Gladstone, 6:30 p.m.
Ewen-Trout Creek at Stephenson, 6:30 p.m.
Crystal Falls at Carney-Nadeau, 7 p.m.
Gillett at STAA, 7 p.m.
Coleman at Oneida Nation, 7:15 p.m.
Niagara at Wausaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday’s eventsWrestlingMarinette, Crivitz, Lena (Boys) vs multiple schools at Sturgeon Bay, 8 a.m.
Menominee vs multiple schools at Manistique, 9 a.m.
Coleman, Peshtigo (Boys) vs multiple schools at Pulaski, 10 a.m.
Girls basketballColeman vs Crivitz at Oshkosh Arena, Oshkosh, Wis., 1 p.m.
Boys basketballSouthern Door at Peshtigo, 2:30 p.m.
Coleman vs Crivitz at Oshkosh Arena, Oshkosh, Wis., 2:30 p.m.
Wrightstown at Marinette, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s eventsNo events scheduled
