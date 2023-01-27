ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Marinette & Menominee area sporting events (Jan. 27-29)

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago

Today’s eventsWrestlingMarinette, Peshtigo (Girls) vs multiple schools at Shawano Community High School, 5 p.m.

Girls basketballMarinette at Oconto Falls, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Menominee, 6:30 p.m. (Game takes place at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus)

Niagara at Norway, 6:45 p.m.

Wausaukee at Gillett, 7:15 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay at Peshtigo (Parent’s night), 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketballSuring at Lena, 6 p.m.

Menominee at Gladstone, 6:30 p.m.

Ewen-Trout Creek at Stephenson, 6:30 p.m.

Crystal Falls at Carney-Nadeau, 7 p.m.

Gillett at STAA, 7 p.m.

Coleman at Oneida Nation, 7:15 p.m.

Niagara at Wausaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s eventsWrestlingMarinette, Crivitz, Lena (Boys) vs multiple schools at Sturgeon Bay, 8 a.m.

Menominee vs multiple schools at Manistique, 9 a.m.

Coleman, Peshtigo (Boys) vs multiple schools at Pulaski, 10 a.m.

Girls basketballColeman vs Crivitz at Oshkosh Arena, Oshkosh, Wis., 1 p.m.

Boys basketballSouthern Door at Peshtigo, 2:30 p.m.

Coleman vs Crivitz at Oshkosh Arena, Oshkosh, Wis., 2:30 p.m.

Wrightstown at Marinette, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s eventsNo events scheduled

Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

