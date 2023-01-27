Students have a low attendance record for Cowgirl basketball, but coach Jacie Hoyt hopes pizza can do the trick versus the Lady Raiders and beyond. On Wednesday, the Cowgirls take on Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. in Gallagher-Iba Arena. In OSU’s four conference home games, it has an average of 2,470 fans, but little of that comes from the students. For Wednesday’s game, OSU will be giving out pizza vouchers to OSU students in attendance in an effort to get more in the seats.

