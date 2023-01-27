Read full article on original website
Cowboy football: Breaking down OSU's 2023 Big 12 schedule
After some delay, on Tuesday, the Big 12 released its 2023 football schedule. OSU’s first three weeks were already established, with games against South Alabama, Arizona State and Central Arkansas, and now, the other nine games for the Cowboys are known. Here is a breakdown of OSU’s 2023 schedule....
Cowgirl basketball: Hoyt calling for more students for March push
Students have a low attendance record for Cowgirl basketball, but coach Jacie Hoyt hopes pizza can do the trick versus the Lady Raiders and beyond. On Wednesday, the Cowgirls take on Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. in Gallagher-Iba Arena. In OSU’s four conference home games, it has an average of 2,470 fans, but little of that comes from the students. For Wednesday’s game, OSU will be giving out pizza vouchers to OSU students in attendance in an effort to get more in the seats.
Basketball notebook: Cisse finds footing
NORMAN— OSU completed the Bedlam season sweep with a 71-61 victory against OU in Lloyd Noble Center on Wednesday night. Here are three takeaways from the Cowboys dominant victory:. Moussa Cisse finding his footing. Moussa Cisse wasn’t having fun watching from the sideline. Sure, his team was winning,...
Cowgirl basketball: OSU beats Texas Tech despite poor shooting night
The Cowgirls struggled from 3-point range, but gutted out a long run in the fourth to seal the win. On Wednesday, OSU defeated Texas Tech, 86-74, despite a poor shooting night from behind the arc. It was also the first time all season that the Cowgirls outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter, at one point going on a 16-0 run.
Know the Opponent: OSU vs No. 6 Michigan
The Cowboys will be looking for better results this year in Arlington. When: Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m. Series History: Oklahoma State leads the series with the Wolverines, 6-0, with the last dual coming more than 19 years ago. Projected Lineup:. 125: Zach Blankenship or Reece Witcraft vs. No....
Cowgirl basketball film breakdown: Cowgirls split season series with Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns defeated the OSU Cowgirls 78-69 on Saturday evening in Austin, but the Cowgirls didn’t go down easy. Here’s the who, what and why from some of the top Cowgirl plays. Lexy Keys finishes in traffic over two Texas defenders. This play begins with a down...
Cowboy basketball film breakdown: OSU dominate Rebels in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
OSU ended its 10th and final SEC/Big 12 Challenge on a high note as it defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 82-60. Here is a breakdown of some of the Cowboys’ top plays from their 22-point victory. Kalib Boone opens the game with and-one layup. This possession begins with a...
Milton's performance shines in win
Terryn Milton stuffed the stat sheet versus Texas Tech, but her biggest contribution happened on the defensive end. On Wednesday, Milton helped lead the Cowgirls to a 86-74 victory over Texas Tech. Milton scored a season-high 22 points on 7/11 shooting with eight free throws. She shot seven crucial free...
OSU students chosen as finalists in national graphic design competition
The annual American Institute of Graphic Arts Baltimore Flux Student Design Competition selected the work of two graduate and Four undergraduate students from Oklahoma State University’s graphic design program. Nick Mendoza, assistant professor of graphic design, said AIGA Flux is a nationwide design competition that gives students a gauge...
