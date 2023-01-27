Read full article on original website
Win an Old Dominion 4-Pack For Their Cedar Rapids Show
98.1 KHAK presents Old Dominion's 'No Bad Vibes' Tour in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, February 11. We're making it easy for you to join us for what's going to be a wonderful night of live country music in the City of Five Seasons!. Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets...
You Can Meet All the Cedar Rapids Police Dogs This Weekend
If you've ever wanted to meet the brave dogs that serve the city of Cedar Rapids, here's your chance! The Cedar Rapids Police Canine Unit will be having their very own "meet and greet" this weekend. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department Facebook page, Canine Officers will be on-hand...
A Johnny Cash Exhibit is Visiting Eastern Iowa Right Now
If you're a fan of legendary country singer Johnny Cash, you may want to head down to West Branch sometime within the next few weeks! The traveling exhibit 1968: A Folsom Redemption is currently on display at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum. According to the Herbert Hoover Presidential...
Famous Actor Struggles To Convince As A Waterloo Native
Every single time I'm tucked in, watching a movie at home and see or hear any sort of reference to Iowa my ears always perk up. I like to watch closely to see if they got specific details correct about some towns in the Hawkeye State. Do they know that...
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
KIMT
Overnight stops for 2023 RAGBRAI announced
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The overnight stops for the 2023 edition of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa or RAGBRAI are out. RAGBRAI is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the route loosely replicates the original one. The route starts in Sioux City on July 22 and...
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Chef Recognized as Among the Best in the Midwest
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids chef is being recognized as one of the best in the Midwest. Samuel Charles, a chef at Rodina in Cedar Rapids, is a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Award for best chef in the Midwest. Rodina is located in the Historic Czech Village in Cedar Rapids. The James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and include 23 different categories. The Best Chef Midwest Award includes chefs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
KCRG.com
Murray, Ulis propel Iowa to 93-82 victory over Rutgers
North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday night at Penn Medows Park. Issues discussed at town hall after Devonna Walker death. Community members and racial equity advocacy groups in Cedar Rapids held a town hall, asking for more information on the death of 29-year-old Devonna Walker.
Iowa Hawkeyes Getting More Help On The Offensive Line
If you look back at the Iowa Hawkeye offensive unit last football season (yes, I know it's painful) there were clearly some big trouble spots. The quarterback position needed to be improved. Enter Michigan transfer, Cade McNamara. How do you replace departing tight end Sam Laporta? Enter another former Wolverine, Erick All Jr. But another area of concern for Iowa fans should also be the offensive line. Hawk Central reports that Iowa ranked 120th in sack yards, and was 127th in yards per carry in the run game. The offensive line needs help.
KCRG.com
Fire damages home in northwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire in a northwest Cedar Rapids home caused significant damage to the building, according to officials. At around 9:31 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 1600 block of A Avenue NW after someone nearby saw smoke and flames. Firefighters arrived and entered the home, working to extinguish the fire in the kitchen area of the home.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
Cedar Rapids Fire Causes Major Damage to Home on Northeast Side [PHOTOS]
A fire on Cedar Rapids' northeast side Thursday morning caused major damage to a home. One person was injured. According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, crews were called to this home in the 1000 block of 30th St. NE at 7:53 a.m. An active fire was encountered when firefighters arrived.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man hospitalized after pickup rolls on Highway 1
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Marion man is recovering after an overnight crash along Highway 1. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells Iowa's News Now just after 10:30pm Saturday, they were called to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Rd. Investigators say 19-year-old Chance Gombert was driving north when he lost control and went into the ditch. His pickup then came back onto Highway 1 before rolling.
KCRG.com
One person Injured after Friday night crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:59 p.m. Friday night Area Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, and West Bertram Fire went to Mount Vernon Road and Wilder Drive due to an accident. At the scene, crews learned that 44-year-old Stephanie Turner had been traveling west on Mount Vernon Road near...
kwayradio.com
Former Casino Worker Arrested for Theft
A former Isle Casino worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a patron, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Stephanie Call has been charged with Identity Theft, fourth degree Theft and Forgery. Call was a cage cashier in July when she conducted an electronic check transaction for $600 for a patron from Hudson. Then she allegedly conducted a second identical transaction, forged the victim’s name, and pocketed the cash. She also allegedly took $15 from the casino that night. Call has been released pending trial.
kwayradio.com
Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend Again
A Waterloo man on probation for beating up his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend again, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Jakwone Watkins was arrested on Thursday and charged with third degree Kidnapping, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities say that Watkins and his girlfriend got into an argument from which she tried to walk away. Watkins allegedly grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, he then punched her in the head and kicked her. When she tried to run away, Watkins allegedly jumped on top of her and bit her face, arms and back. A neighbor was able to stop the attack and the woman was taken to the hospital. While she was there Watkins allegedly damaged another woman’s Kia Sorento. Watkins’ girlfriend was later dropped off back at her home to nurse her injuries. He then showed up at her house demanding to talk to her. When she tried to convince him to leave he snatched her, however police were able to step in at a Kwik Star a couple blocks away. In June Watkins punched the same woman and stepped on her ankle, breaking it. In May he punched her and bit her after kicking in a door.
Cedar Falls Man Charged With Pig Neglect Pleads In Fraud Case
A Cedar Falls co-op manager has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud. Nolan Otto DeWall was the manager and shareholder for the Black Hawk County grain cooperative. On top of that, he was also part owner of a trucking company in Dike. According to reports, in...
KCRG.com
Viral social media posts showing how effective diabetes drugs are as weight loss medication has caused a shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amy Curtis of Cedar Rapids was diagnosed with diabetes 15 years ago. Ever since she has taken medication to help. “I take Trulicity once a week and an oral every day,” Curtis said. She said the last few months it has been hard to...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
