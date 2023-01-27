Julius Randle Hilariously Trolls Jaylen Brown After Missing Two Clutch Free Throws

Randle didn't say a word to Brown for his costly misses, but did have a savage reaction to it.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The TD Garden witnessed some incredible action between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks and the latter, led by Julius Randle pipped their long-time rivals.

And Randle had some fun at Jaylen Brown's expense as well trolling him for missing a brace of free throws. The contest went into overtime with the Knicks eventually coming out on top with a 120-117 win.

With 7.6 seconds remaining in OT, the Celtics trailed by one point. Brown had an opportunity to win the game with two shots from the charity stripe and was already 5-of-5 from the line. This was all the more reason for the crowd to be shocked when he missed the two free throws.

This didn't go unnoticed by Randle who didn't say a word to Brown but did have a savage reaction to his costly miss.

Julius Randle Roasts Jaylen Brown For Missing The Game-Deciding Free Throws

Brown's misses meant RJ Barrett taking the ball on the rebound and he went on to drain both his free throws after being fouled by Al Horford.

And while Barrett was busy sinking his buckets, Randle had a knowing and mischievous smile and flashed it at Brown who looked dejected and aware of the results of his misses.

Lmao Julius Randle smiles at Jaylen Brown after he missed two crucial free throws

Julius Randle had a perfect performance in the game notching up a game-high 37 points with 13-of-25 shooting coupled with 9 rebounds, and 2 assists. All said, the Knicks won, as they continue to make their surge.

The win puts the Knicks seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with a 27-23 record. They have tough assignments coming up against the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are still placed first in the standings , with a 35-15 record, and are primed to make the postseason. But they are on a three-game losing streak and will be keen to arrest the slide when they play the Lakers next.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.