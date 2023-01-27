Read full article on original website
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
musictimes.com
Kane Brown Health Condition: Singer Forced to Cancel Berlin Concert Amid Successful Tour
Kane Brown's fans in Germany have been waiting for him to perform, but he wasn't able to take the stage after revealing that he's suffering from a medical condition that ultimately led him to decide to cancel his show; what happened?. Taking to his official Instagram account hours before the...
An 8-year-old diamond heiress from India gives up her $61 million fortune to live in poverty as a "monk"
Eight-year-old Devanshi Sanghvi from India was born to a life of luxury and a family of wealthy diamond merchants with a fortune of about $61 million. Devanshi was an heiress to the Sanghvi and Sons jewelry business located in Surat, the diamond capital of India.
musictimes.com
Tom Verlaine Dead: Rockers Suffer Heartbreak After Losing 'Hero' in Music Industry
The music industry is mourning following Tom Verlaine's death. Multiple news outlets, including The Guardian and Fox News, reported that the legendary guitar player of the New York City band, Television, has died. He was 73. Patti Smith's daughter, Jesse Paris Smith, confirmed his passing. Verlaine's publicist also released an...
musictimes.com
Is Beyonce Pregnant? Social Media Divided After Seeing 'Baby Bump' From $24M Dubai Concert
Beyonce's astounding performance at the Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, where she reportedly received a $24 million payment for an hour-long performance, generated discussion among her admirers over whether or not she is expecting a child. Could the megastar singer and her husband Jay-Z have a child?. For a section...
musictimes.com
Dave Navarro Replacement: Jane's Addiction Confirms Who Will Replace Guitarist Temporarily Amid His Long COVID Battle
Jane's Addiction named a musician who would replace Dave Navarro on its upcoming tour amid the guitarist's health battle. Navarro's long battle with COVID-19 has been keeping him away from the stage, leading his band to find a replacement who could play with them while waiting for his return. Unfortunately, fans need to wait a little longer as the band confirmed he would still not be joining the band on the first few dates of its 2023 tour.
musictimes.com
Elton John Auckland Concert Canceled Because of Catastrophic Flooding, Rainfall
Somebody rained on Elton John's parade in Auckland, New Zealand. The music icon is taking his final tour on the road down under. However, as he tried to hope for clear skies, he was met with rather unwelcome weather in Auckland. According to NME, the country's biggest city, Auckland, was...
musictimes.com
Shakira's Diss Track Distressed Gerard Pique's GF? Clara Chia Marti Allegedly Seeks Professional Help
Shakira's new diss track "BZRP Music Session #53" called out her lousy ex Gerary Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, and it's getting the desired effect of pissing them off. The viral diss track is being played everywhere-and it has finally popped Pique and Marti's blissful bubble. According...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Net Worth 2023: Pop Star Rumored to Earn Millions in Proposed Las Vegas Residency
Harry Styles has been busy over the past two years performing for his sold-out concerts, but it appears that he won't be stopping anytime soon as he is reportedly eyed for a series of shows in Las Vegas that could earn him millions of dollars. Before discussing the recent rumors...
musictimes.com
The Spice Girls Reunion 2023: Girl Group To Perform At King Charles' Coronation
The Spice Girls will complete King Charles' coronation by officially reuniting at the historic event. Fans have been feeling hyped after the girl group previously confirmed its 2023 reunion at Glastonbury. While the event is yet to happen, the members will reportedly mark their reunion at King Charles' coronation celebrations in May.
musictimes.com
Adam Lambert Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, The AI alum Recently Sang a Classic Opera Duet with Jennifer Hudson!
Happy birthday to season 8 "American Idol" runner-up, Adam Lambert! The singing competition was the stepping stone for Lambert to further pursue a career in the music industry. See how he has evolved through the years as a musician:. Adam Lambert's Career After "American Idol" Although Lambert didn't win "American...
