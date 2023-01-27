ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
musictimes.com

Tom Verlaine Dead: Rockers Suffer Heartbreak After Losing 'Hero' in Music Industry

The music industry is mourning following Tom Verlaine's death. Multiple news outlets, including The Guardian and Fox News, reported that the legendary guitar player of the New York City band, Television, has died. He was 73. Patti Smith's daughter, Jesse Paris Smith, confirmed his passing. Verlaine's publicist also released an...
musictimes.com

Dave Navarro Replacement: Jane's Addiction Confirms Who Will Replace Guitarist Temporarily Amid His Long COVID Battle

Jane's Addiction named a musician who would replace Dave Navarro on its upcoming tour amid the guitarist's health battle. Navarro's long battle with COVID-19 has been keeping him away from the stage, leading his band to find a replacement who could play with them while waiting for his return. Unfortunately, fans need to wait a little longer as the band confirmed he would still not be joining the band on the first few dates of its 2023 tour.
musictimes.com

Elton John Auckland Concert Canceled Because of Catastrophic Flooding, Rainfall

Somebody rained on Elton John's parade in Auckland, New Zealand. The music icon is taking his final tour on the road down under. However, as he tried to hope for clear skies, he was met with rather unwelcome weather in Auckland. According to NME, the country's biggest city, Auckland, was...
musictimes.com

The Spice Girls Reunion 2023: Girl Group To Perform At King Charles' Coronation

The Spice Girls will complete King Charles' coronation by officially reuniting at the historic event. Fans have been feeling hyped after the girl group previously confirmed its 2023 reunion at Glastonbury. While the event is yet to happen, the members will reportedly mark their reunion at King Charles' coronation celebrations in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy