VALORANT players share their early opinion on Swiftplay
VALORANT was released a few years ago now, but Riot Games continues to keep the game feeling fresh with regular updates. One of the ways the devs succeed in doing this is by implementing new game modes to appeal to new and returning players, in addition to their heavy focus on the competitive mode. But while some game modes are popular, others haven’t met players’ expectations. They were later removed, never to return.
Fudge factor: Cloud9 superstar hits LCS career kill milestone during dominant game against Golden Guardians
After another destructive performance against Golden Guardians, Cloud9’s top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami has hit a career milestone, reaching 500 kills in his LCS career. The 20-year-old phenom reached the mark when he picked K’Sante during the first week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split, in his...
VALORANT fan highlights which agents’ abilities are the most expensive, cheapest
The economy in VALORANT is one of the most important aspects of the game, but one of the agents with a low win rate is the most expensive. Last night, a Redditor extracted the cost of the abilities for each agent in VALORANT, which revealed that Chamber has the most expensive kit, unsurprisingly. Sage is the second-most expensive agent in VALORANT with a total cost of 800 credits across the board. Astra is the cheapest agent in VALORANT with a 450 total credit cost, with her Stars recharging.
Best supports to pair with Ezreal in League of Legends
With every new season, there’s something to look forward to in League of Legends. Whether it’s new champions, items, or patch notes shaking things up, there’s never a dull moment on the Rift. One of the most well-known ADCs in the game is the Prodigal Explorer, Ezreal....
Scump shares precious career advice with fellow Call of Duty pros and streamers
Call of Duty legend and recently-retired pro Scump got his hands insured around three years ago and urged that other CDL professionals do the same in the latest episode of the OpTic podcast, in which he talked with the organization’s CEO H3CZ and OpTic pros Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro and Cuyler “Huke” Garland.
FaZe to face G2 in the opening match of 2023 VALORANT Challengers North America
The schedule for the first split of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league has been announced today. Tournament host Knights revealed today that G2 and FaZe Clan will face off against each other in the opening matchup, which is set to begin on Feb. 1. That match will be followed by The Guard against Disguised to conclude the first day of competition.
Best places to find emergency rations in DMZ
In Call of Duty DMZ, you will find various items and objects that are required to complete different faction missions. Most of these objects can be found in different buildings and loot caches across major POIs. Emergency Rations is one of these items you need to find to complete the Medical Mule faction mission in DMZ.
None left standing: SK Gaming convincingly take down final undefeated team in LEC Winter Split
The LEC Winter Split has no more undefeated teams competing after SK Gaming handed Team Vitality their first loss of the split. Just 24 hours before, SK gave the same treatment to G2 who were on a winning streak as well. Vitality headed into the match against SK with a...
From Academy MVP to Azir support, 100T Busio looks to leave a lasting impression on the LCS
For the final pick of their first game of the 2023 LCS Spring Split, 100 Thieves locked in Azir—a champion that Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg could maneuver to make game-changing plays as he has done for the past decade. But there was one glaring issue: the draft had finished and 100T had seemingly not locked in a support, now venturing onto the Rift to play against the team that cost the org the LCS Championship last year, Cloud9.
FaZe Clan in discussions to sign former TSM VALORANT star
FaZe Clan is pursuing former TSM player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo in an attempt to complete its VALORANT roster ahead of the start of the North America Challengers league, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Rossy, considered one of the best players during his run with The Nation in the...
Where to use the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced DMZ players to an all-new, expansive map called Al Mazrah. This new map has hundreds of points of interest where players can find in-game currency, loot, or stage battlegrounds to take on opposing players and squads. Though the overwhelming majority of the map is open to players upon spawning in, there are some locked areas.
Team Infinity call out SA Dota Pro Circuit organizers over ‘unfair’ tiebreaker changes
The Dota 2 Winter Tour of the DPC 2023 is winding down soon with some expected winners across several brackets and a few new surprises nobody saw coming. While all of the games were exciting to watch, with the good came the bad as well, and certain developments were happening in the South American region that was less than savory.
Vitality Bo: LEC players lack aggression—with the exception of one rookie
The first week of the LEC 2023 Winter Split was dominated by Vitality, who closed the weekend undefeated. Much of their success was attributed to their new jungler, Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo, who debuted in the league after over a year without playing. His map presence and mechanics impressed...
Device outlines his ‘biggest issue’ with competitive CS:GO
Nicolai “device” Reedtz shed some light on his biggest problem with professional CS:GO after clinching a spot in the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2023 on Sunday. Following the victory against OG, the 27-year-old spoke about experiencing stress in BLAST Overtime via HLTV. The sniper revealed the thing he’s been working a lot on lately is stress, and it’s also his biggest problem in competitive gaming.
Three top LEC teams suffer upset losses in the second week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split
Everyone loves an upset victory in esports, and during the second week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, European League of Legends fans were treated to multiple surprising David vs. Goliath match-ups to start off the competition. The three-day weekend kicked off with Team Vitality against Astralis, which ended with...
Best MTG Rare and Mythic Rare Limited All Will Be One cards tier-list
Here are the bombs to pick in Draft, Sealed, and prerelease. Including lands, there are a total of 85 Magic: The Gathering cards with a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare in the Phrexia: All Will Be One set, with 12 that are bombs within the Limited Draft and Sealed formats.
Remember me? SlasheR and FaZe reverse sweep LA Guerrillas in Stage 2 qualifers
Los Angeles Guerrilas failed to close out their match against the Atlanta FaZe today, and potentially face starting in the lower bracket. This was the first time former FaZe player Arcitys played against the team that won him his second world championship. During the off season, Arcitys was dropped from the team and replaced by former Guerillas member SlasheR. Both teams had struggled with consistency before the match, but improved during the Stage Two qualifiers. With each team having two wins and one loss, the winner of this match-up would gain an advantage and likely advance to the winner’s bracket at the Major.
Only 3 League champions have perfect pick-ban rates through the 2023 LCS Spring Split’s first week
Ever since the start of the new year, League of Legends pros have been trying to make sense of the game’s new meta before their 2023 Spring Split begins. Around the world, teams have brought in new champions that are quickly picking up steam in various regions, and in North America, three picks have become a priority for every squad in the LCS.
Heavyweight clash: Overwatch 2 players re-define Season 2 meta with hilarious tank brawl
While the Overwatch 2 world waits for Season 3 to herald new changes and hero tweaks, a group of gobsmacked players got a front-row seat to the hilarious new tank meta. That new tank meta is Rammatra boxing: In a video posted on Reddit on Jan. 29, two hefty tanks activated their ultimates and were beating the never-ending life out of each other while everyone else sat on the sidelines in awe.
Overwatch 2 players beg Blizzard to re-add sorely missed matchmaking feature
Solo queuing in Overwatch 2 can be hard at the best of times. Then pair that with a four-stack on the other team, and you’ve got yourself quite the difficult game to win. One OW2 player suffered this unfortunate situation not once, not twice, but three times in a row. Players can come into contact with full five-stacks in the sequel, no matter how many teammates they have queued with—a change that wasn’t in the original hero shooter either—and it’s safe to say the community has had enough.
