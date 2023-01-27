Read full article on original website
Overseas tourists can get this exclusive Sanrio Pasmo transport card
With Japan reopened to the world, tourists can finally visit and explore everything that the country has to offer. And an essential part of any trip is picking up one of the great rail passes as well as an IC transport card. These cards are extremely convenient as you can use them to travel on trains and buses, and to pay at stores and restaurants.
The results are in: these are the best craft beers in Australia
Over the weekend, millions of Australians tuned in for Triple J's Hottest 100 countdown – and while the results were controversial, to say the least, another very important countdown was also taking place: the GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beers poll. GABS stands for 'Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular' – and the organisation exists to celebrate all things craft beer and cider.
Tourism Australia chose the best beaches in Australia and Sydney is on the list
Sydneysiders, turns out we made the cut. In a nation-wide survey conducted by Tourism Australia to find Australia’s very best beach for 2023, both Sydney and NSW had a heavy-hitting presence that we’re feeling pretty good about. Australia is home to over 12,000 beaches across thousands of kays...
Here’s what to expect when Japan downgrades Covid-19’s classification status on May 8
Just last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed that Japan would be downgrading the Covid-19 disease classification status to the same level as the seasonal flu. As reported by The Japan Times, this change will now go into effect on Monday May 8, right after Japan’s stretch of Golden Week holidays.
Istria’s natural wonders provide unique wellness treatments
The Romans knew what they were doing when they christened Istria Terra Magica. The Istrian peninsula, on the northern coast of the Adriatic, remains a marvellous palette of red, grey and white soil, the perfect terroir for award-winning wines and olive oils, cultivated since the time of Augustus. Today, this...
Chocolate dishes are trending in Tokyo for Valentine's Day 2023
Valentine’s Day is often a time for couples to go on romantic dinners, or a reminder that it’s time to seek out some anti-Valentine’s Day activities. It’s also a time when all kinds of special chocolate treats and desserts appear. This year, a few restaurants in Tokyo have also joined the Valentine’s Day extravaganza by combining their signature savoury dishes with chocolate — and, yes, that includes ramen, udon, fried chicken and even dim sum. Here are some unique chocolate dishes you can only get your hands on during this romantic season.
Australia is currently in the middle of a serious potato shortage
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. Australia is currently in the throes of a potato shortage. Yes. This is not a drill. The humble spud is one of those things that makes life bearable. Whether it be a crispy and delicious chip, a delightfully sauced-up hot number smothered in tomato sauce, a crispy scallop, mashed, fried, roasted – you name it, the potato is our saving grace and to it, we are eternally thankful. This is why this news really, really hurts.
Your ultimate guide to exploring Apollo Bay
Just 2.5 hours drive from Melbourne is Apollo Bay, a seaside town where you can explore some of Victoria's lushest landscapes, dine on regional food and beverages and enjoy plenty of fun activities such as wildlife tours and golfing by the seaside. It's rife with fresh local seafood, a history of shipwrecks and panoramic ocean views, perfect for a delicious, historic and relaxing getaway.
This budget airline is launching a new London-Istanbul route (and tickets cost just £36)
Well done, folks: you’ve just about made it through the grimmest month of the year. But let’s be honest, it’s still pretty cold out there, and it’d sure be nice to have some plans to look forward later in the year. So howsabout a sunny holiday that doesn’t cost a bomb?
Fire destroys Melbourne’s newest open-air floating nightclub
Atet, Melbourne’s brand new floating nightclub that opened in Docklands back in October 2022, has gone up in flames overnight, with fire ripping through the 570-square-metre purpose-built barge. The inferno is thought to have started around 4.30am, with drivers on the Bolte Bridge alerting the fire brigade to the...
