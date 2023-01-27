Read full article on original website
Herman to lead interactive ‘Art of Perception’ workshop on Feb. 15
Amy Herman — lawyer, art historian, and founder and president of The Art of Perception — will offer an interactive workshop, “The Art of Perception: See What Matters,” from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at Sheldon Museum of Art. Based on using works of art...
Spring pre-session provides honors credit, fun for Hauxwell
For Lexi Hauxwell, a sophomore biochemistry major, the spring pre-session was the perfect opportunity to gain Honors credit, experience a new culture — and make sure she didn’t overload her spring semester schedule. After learning about UHON 298H from her advisor and professor Erin Sayer, Hauxwell, of McCook,...
New wellness programs available for employees
The HealthierU Employee Wellness program has new offerings for the Spring semester, including wellness coaching, bookable programs and a virtual movement challenge. University of Nebraska–Lincoln employees can now book sessions with a wellness coach for free through the HealthierU program. Each employee can book three free sessions that include a 1-hour initial consultation session and two 30-minute follow-up sessions. Learn more about the wellness coaching sessions and book your first session.
Deadline for all-staff conference proposals extended to Feb. 10
The deadline for submitting workshop proposals for the third annual the University of Nebraska–Lincoln All-Staff Conference has been extended to Feb. 10. Staff are invited to submit a proposal to be a workshop presenter at the conference. The Nebraska U All-Staff Conference will feature workshops that engage staff in conversation and interactive experiences around a variety of sub-themes focused on the impact staff make on the campus community. The 2023 conference theme is “IMPACT: Cultivating Change Through Action to Create Lasting Impact.”
Alternative worksite forms for staff due Jan. 31
University of Nebraska–Lincoln staff who wish to start, adjust or continue remote work are reminded to complete the NU system’s alternative worksite form by Jan. 31. The form is available in Firefly, under the “Alternative Worksite Arrangement” tab. The form was developed as part of the NU system’s new Alternative Worksite Policy, announced in December. The policy allows for flexible work arrangements with certain parameters.
Nebraska-based drought center expands global outreach
Drought is one of nature’s costliest disasters — across the globe, more frequent and prolonged droughts are up nearly by a third since 2000. No country or region is immune to their impacts, which cost the global economy billions of dollars each year and range from the loss of life, livelihoods and biodiversity to water and food insecurity, disruption in the energy, transportation and tourism sectors, as well as forced migration, displacement and conflicts over scarce resources.
New vaccine platform could ease development, delivery of virus-fighters
To many, EV stands for “electric vehicle.” To researchers at Harvard University and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, it’s shorthand for another vehicle — this one nanoscopic — that might help streamline the development and delivery of vaccines worldwide. By repurposing one of the human...
