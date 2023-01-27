Read full article on original website
Man takes parcel to US to beat Royal Mail ban
When businessman Vern Tessio received an order for one of his products from the USA, he knew it could take weeks to arrive. But in a bid to beat the Royal Mail's ban on sending parcels abroad following a cyber-attack, Mr Tessio took it with him on a holiday to New York.
Jeremy Hunt says ministers committed to HS2 running ‘all the way to Euston’ – as it happened
Comments come after reports that north-south railway route could terminate to the west of London; chancellor also says ‘best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation’
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
The Last of Us: Could a fungal pandemic turn us all into zombies?
Let me introduce you to something truly horrifying - the fungus that turns its victims into zombies. Its spores enter the body. The fungus then grows and begins to hijack the mind of its host until it loses control and is compelled to climb to higher ground. The parasitic fungus...
I became a wigmaker after my hair fell out
Alcohol abuse left Will Venus so malnourished that they lost their hair, and started looking for a way to cover it up. But the 34-year-old thought the wigs available online looked "fake" - so decided to find out how to make them instead. Now Will, who uses the pronoun "they",...
Nicola Sturgeon: No apology over transgender prisoner row
Nicola Sturgeon has said her government has nothing to apologise for in its handling of the recent transgender prisoner controversy. On Sunday, a "pause" was placed on the transfer to women's jails of trans inmates with a history of violence. Asked if she would apologise, the first minister said: "I...
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
Laura Winham: Investigators seek whereabouts of gas engineer
An inquest hearing into the death of a woman found three years after she was last seen has been told investigators are looking for a gas engineer who went to her home. Laura Winham's body was found in social housing in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021. She is thought to...
Isla Bryson case: Movement of violent transgender prisoners paused
There will be a "pause" on transgender prisoners with a history of violence against women being placed in female jails in Scotland, Justice Secretary Keith Brown has announced. He said an "urgent review" into the case of a trans woman convicted of raping two women before changing gender will also...
Over-50s at work: 'You feel your usefulness has passed'
Michael O'Reilly from Bexhill wants a job, but says he can't find one because companies don't want people his age. "It's horrible," he says. "You feel your usefulness has passed." His experience is not unusual. New research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) suggests firms are much less open to...
Widespread response to Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carving puzzle
Two archaeologists say they have been inundated with suggestions after an appeal to solve the meaning of mysterious sandstone carvings. The stone piece was found last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. They recently asked for the public's ideas about the carvings that...
My father Russell Causley killed mum in 1985 - he still won't say where she is
For 38 years, Sam Gillingham has lived with a question tearing at her soul: how did her father kill her mother in 1985 - and why won't he say what he did with the body?. Today, she is resigned to Russell Causley leaving jail - after a Parole Board hearing concluded that the prisoner serving a life sentence for the murder of Carole Packman could be safely managed in the community.
Ukraine: Boris Johnson says Putin made missile threat
Boris Johnson has told a BBC documentary that Vladimir Putin threatened him in a phone call before the invasion of Ukraine. The former prime minister said President Putin told him it would "only take a minute" to hurt him with a missile. Mr Johnson said the comment was made in...
Experts warn over vaping packaging
Experts and school leaders are warning bright packaging on vaping products may be targeting young people and those who have never previously vaped. NHS Digital data suggests vaping among secondary school children is rising. Simon Morton, who is a deputy headteacher at a Nottinghamshire secondary school, said: "It is clear...
