ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
10NEWS

LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴‍☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park

TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature.    The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
MULBERRY, FL
10NEWS

'Gasparilla by the numbers': Tampa police see low number of incidents

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla 2023 turned out to be a safety success with low numbers of incidents, even with more than 300,000 estimated spectators, according to the Tampa Police Department. The agency posted a graphic that included the number of total incidents from this year's festivities. This year police...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storage unit fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy