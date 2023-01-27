Read full article on original website
LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
Crews keep manatees safe during Gasparilla invasion
While Gasparilla is fun for Tampa residents, it can prove dangerous for any manatees that might wander into the middle of the invasion.
New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park
TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature. The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
'Gasparilla by the numbers': Tampa police see low number of incidents
TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla 2023 turned out to be a safety success with low numbers of incidents, even with more than 300,000 estimated spectators, according to the Tampa Police Department. The agency posted a graphic that included the number of total incidents from this year's festivities. This year police...
Thousands of people attended the Gasparilla parade to celebrate the invasion
Thousands of people attended the 2023 Gasparilla parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa to celebrate the pirate invasion.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
Ye Loyal Krewe of Grace O’Malley celebrates 30th anniversary
It's a touchy subject for some. Who is the first "all-female" Krewe to participate in Gasparilla?
Remembering the deadly Blackthorn collision 43 years later
"No one prepares you for that," George Rovolis' brother said. "There's no guide, no manual for any of that."
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
