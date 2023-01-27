ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello

A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's units through a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. The driver pulled into a dead end area near homes close to the intersection of Lincoln...
MONTEBELLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
MONTEBELLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed while driving mini bike in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. – A man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night while riding a mini bike in Downey, according to authorities. Downey police received multiple calls for a person with injuries near the San Gabriel River. Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene to assist with the investigation.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating

Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by Huntington Park police

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m....
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Long Beach crash by apparent wrong-way driver

LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man was killed by an apparent wrong-way driver in Long Beach Sunday, according to officials, and the alleged-wrong way driver is in the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, according to the...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teens killed at Pomona house party

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old and 19-year-old killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona were identified Monday. The juvenile, Reginald Nephew, died in a private residence, according to the coroner’s website. The man was identified as Prentiss Nephew, and his location of death was a driveway. Both were Pomona residents.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death at DTLA apartment building

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach police investigating shooting where suspect, victim flee

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID elderly man killed by deputies in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Calif. – An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred at about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
MAYWOOD, CA

