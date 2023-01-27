Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello
A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's units through a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. The driver pulled into a dead end area near homes close to the intersection of Lincoln...
Assault with deadly weapon suspect in custody after chase through LA
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase through surface streets and freeways near downtown Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
3 victims identified in Beverly Crest shooting that left 4 others injured; no arrest made
Authorities on Sunday identified the three people who were killed in a Beverly Crest shooting that also left four others injured.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed while driving mini bike in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. – A man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night while riding a mini bike in Downey, according to authorities. Downey police received multiple calls for a person with injuries near the San Gabriel River. Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene to assist with the investigation.
Tesla driver accused of attempted murder booked into jail
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) -- The man accused of attempting to kill three people by driving a Tesla off a cliff on Highway 1 is now behind bars, according to San Mateo County inmate records.
Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating
Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by Huntington Park police
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m....
foxla.com
Man killed in Long Beach crash by apparent wrong-way driver
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man was killed by an apparent wrong-way driver in Long Beach Sunday, according to officials, and the alleged-wrong way driver is in the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, according to the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teens killed at Pomona house party
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old and 19-year-old killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona were identified Monday. The juvenile, Reginald Nephew, died in a private residence, according to the coroner’s website. The man was identified as Prentiss Nephew, and his location of death was a driveway. Both were Pomona residents.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death at DTLA apartment building
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach police investigating shooting where suspect, victim flee
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Motorist Killed At Two-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach
A motorist was killed and another motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach
A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit- and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID elderly man killed by deputies in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Calif. – An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred at about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
