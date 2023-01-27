ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater edges SHS in swimming

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago

It was a close contest, but the Coldwater swim and dive team won over Sturgis on Thursday, 93-81.

Sturgis finished with eight career and one personal best. The Trojans also won five events on the evening.

Dalton Tisdel won a pair of races. He paced the field in the 50 freestyle at 23.10 seconds (a career best time) and the 100 freestyle at 56.62 seconds.

Riley Bowers swam to first place overall in the 100 butterfly, his time was 1:05.35.

Sturgis won a pair of relays as well.

The Trojans claimed first place in the 200 freestyle relay at Tisdel, EJ Miller, Gavan Miller and Aidan Owsley posted a time of 1:43.18. The Trojans also claimed first place in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Bowers, Owsley, Ethan Oswalt and Hunter Diethrich had a time of 4:07.94.

Sturgis finished second in the 200 medley relay. The team of Gavan Miller, EJ Miller, Bowers and Tisdel came in with a time of 1:55.83. Sturgis also claimed third as Logan Garbine, Maks Gutowski, Oswalt and Diethrich swam a time of 2:14.46.

In the 200 freestyle, Gavan Miller came in second place at 2:15.67. Dylan Kurzeja finished with a career best time of 2:28.92 for fourth place, Diethrich came in sixth at 2:40.97.

In the 200 individual medley, SHS had a couple of personal-best times. Owsley finished third overall at 2:36.43 for third place, Garbine posted a time of 2:53.93 to finish fourth.

Bowers finished fourth in the 50 freestyle at 26.59 seconds, Oswalt swam to fifth place at 26.60 seconds. Garbine had a time of 28.34 seconds for a personal best, Gutowski also had a personal best time at 29.69 seconds.

Diethrich placed fifth overall in the 100 butterfly at 1:24.60.

EJ Miller’s time of 58.98 seconds was good for second place with a career best time.

Oswalt swam a time of 1:04.56 for fourth place, Kurzeja swam an exhibition time of 1:08.89.

In the 500 freestyle, Owsley came in second place at 6:32.49. Landon Powell came in fourth place at 7:30.30.

Finishing third in the 200 freestyle relay was Sturgis’ team of Garbine, Gutowski, Kurzeja and Landon Powell at 1:59.52.

In the 100 backstroke, Garbine swam to third place at 1:14.30. Vallen Wagner posted a career best swim in that race at 1:20.94 for fourth.

In the 100 breaststroke, Gavan Miller came in second place at 1:17.40, third was a personal-best time for the season. EJ Miller swam to third at 1:19.12.

Sturgis also finished fourth overall in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Gutowski, Kurzeja, Landon Powell and Wagner came in with a time of 5:03.35.

