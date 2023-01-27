ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsford Township, MI

Colon girls win big game over Pittsford

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago

The Pittsford girls put a couple of charges at Colon in the second half on Thursday.

But in the end, the Lady Magi were just good enough down the stretch to secure the win. The victory came at home for Colon, 50-46.

“This was a statement win for us. We’ve struggled to have good games against good teams and we knew this would be a dog fight,” Colon coach Beth Preston said. “I’m so proud of the way these girls fought all game, they really gutted it out. Even when things started to waiver our of our favor, we had some girls step in with a huge stop on the defensive end or hit a shot.”

Pittsford had won 10 consecutive games coming into Monday night’s contest. The loss was the team’s first in SCAA play so far this season

Reese Williams hit for 3-of-4 free throws late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Megann Mullins was tasked with guarding Ava Maller, Pittsford’s best player. While Maller scored 17 points in the game, Mullins did a good job of keeping her off-balanced at times, Preston said.

“She had a big third quarter, but otherwise Megann kept her in check and our help-defense was there,” Preston added.

Colon actually trailed by one midway through the fourth, but did what was needed down the stretch. They led by a single point with just over a minute remaining before Williams connected on her three free throws.

“We hit some big shots in the fourth and Reese came in clutch at the line to seal the win,” Preston said. “We’ve been telling the girls all along that we need to keep building and find our rhythm leading into the post season and this was a huge win heading in that direction.”

Colon improved to 10-3 with the win. Pittsford fell to 11-3 with the loss.

Williams led all scorers with 24 points in the game. Mullins poured in 13 points with five assists and four steals. Macey Burgess finished with six points and six rebounds, Kelsey Burgess added four points with eight rebounds, Allison Vinson added three points in the win.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Colon girls win big game over Pittsford

Sturgis Journal

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

