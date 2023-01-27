ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, White Pigeon girls win league games

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
The Bronson girls rebounded from an earlier-week loss to Buchanan with a 74-35 win over Concord on Thursday.

Haylie Wilson led all scorers with 31 points, she swiped six steals with three rebounds. Aubree Calloway poured in 23 points in the win with six rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots while Ava Hathaway scored five points. Helena Eley connected for five points with six rebounds, Brealyn Lasky added five points as well.

Itzel Albarran scored three points with two rebounds, Payton Springstead added two points and four rebounds.

White Pigeon edges Marcellus

The White Pigeon girls beat Marcellus 38-29 on Thursday. With the win, the Lady Chiefs improve to 8-7 on the season.

White Pigeon led 9-7 after one quarter and 21-12 at halftime. The lead was 29-20 entering the final quarter of play.

The Chiefs were led by Bailee Freedline with 13 points and seven rebounds, Dani Steel tossed in eight points with six rebounds, Amyia Wright scored six points with five rebounds. Leigha Shudell scored five points with three rebounds, Sadie McDaniel added four points with nine rebounds. Ellie McBride tossed in two points while grabbing six rebounds.

Cassopolis beats Centreville

The Cassopolis girls beat Centreville 46-29 on Thursday.

The Rangers led 8-6 after one quarter of play and 21-12 at the break. Cass took a 39-19 edge into the fourth frame.

Faith Edwards led Centreville with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Mara Webb scored six points with five rebounds, Hailey Miller added four points and three blocks. Abbe Wherrett scored three points with six rebounds, Drew Alexander put in two points.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Bronson, White Pigeon girls win league games

