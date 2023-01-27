ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA Power Rankings, Week 16: Sixers rise near top as Grizzlies, Pelicans slide

Week 15 of the 2022-2023 NBA season saw significant movement in the Power Rankings, with the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New Orleans Pelicans sliding down. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Washington Wizards climbed several spots up. This week was characterized by a lot of movement among teams, indicating that the competition is heating up as the season progresses. Let’s find out as we rank all 30 NBA clubs heading into Week 16 of the 2022-23 season!
NESN

Patrick Beverley Makes Insane Plea To Prevent Celtics-Lakers OT

Patrick Beverley is one of the most eccentric personalities in the league, and NBA fans were reminded of that Saturday night. LeBron James had a chance at a game-winning layup in the final seconds, but he was fouled by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. However, the referees did not blow their whistles, and the game went into overtime.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Blowout Shorthanded Clippers With Solid Team Win

The Cavs have played a whirlwind of teams and games over the last week and a half. They've played a number of games against teams that have decided to rest their starters and star players including both the Warriors and Bucks. That trend continued against the Clippers as both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sat out on Sunday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mount Shasta Herald

Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-24) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21) Sunday in the 2nd game of their 6-game road trip. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clippers vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. on Lakers’ Radar

“I don’t know if they’ve called Toronto and have had actual conversations about it,” Fischer said on his podcast featuring guest Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Stein and others have reported that Trent is viewed as the Raptors’ most likely trade candidate. Meanwhile, the Lakers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Sixers news: Tobias Harris reveals Philly’s hilarious Doc Rivers motivation in comeback win vs. Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers got a big win on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets in a game that saw Joel Embiid outduel fellow center Nikola Jokic. Although the Sixers were able to pull off the win, they fell behind by double digits in the first half and by halftime they trailed by 15 points. The Sixers were able to rally back in the second half and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, they were only down by three points. It isn’t the first time the Sixers have battled back this season after trailing by double-digits and after the game Tobias Harris had a hilarious reaction pertaining to Doc Rivers after being asked how the team continues to fight back despite trailing big early as per Austin Krell of USA Today.
DENVER, CO

