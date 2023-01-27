Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
agupdate.com
Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year
ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota nonprofits make pitches to legislators for funding
At the crowded Columbia Heights food shelf, visitors dodged employees pushing carts of supplies down a hallway that doubled as a waiting room. "Watch your toes!" warned Elaine Walker, co-director of the food shelf. The workers at Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) share desks and must store food at two...
Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
mynorthnews.org
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All
Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Treat Street 2022 held at Red Lake Humanities - P101
Red Lake Treat Street 2022 held at Red Lake Humanities.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
willmarradio.com
Population of Greater Minnesota growing again
(St. Peter, MN) -- For the first time in decades, the population in Greater Minnesota has grown. Julie Tesch, head of the Center for Rural Policy and Development says the gains were modest and were mainly in three key areas: Brainerd Lakes and vicinity... regional centers such as Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato..., and areas with more processing plants such as Worthington and Austin.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Economic Trends: Quarterly Edition
Every quarter, the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) publishes a slate of research articles that offer insights into important labor market trends. The latest quarterly issue of Minnesota Economic Trends features articles that: highlight the benefits of employment programs for...
kvrr.com
Arctic explorer from Minnesota documents climate change effects in Greenland
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Lonnie Dupre, a Minnesota mountaineer and polar explorer, shares his most recent visit to Greenland to document the effects on climate change. It’s been 20 years since Dupre and John Hoelscher completed the first and only circumnavigation of Greenland. A 6,500-mile journey featuring kayaks,...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota ice isn't so nice, and anglers' pickups go down
With 60 rental ice fishing houses on Lake of the Woods this winter, and about 35 miles of ice roads to plow, Brian Ney knew that he and his crew of eight would be busy last Sunday. Ney's family had built Adrian's Resort on the big northern border lake in...
travelawaits.com
The Oldest Winter Festival In The U.S. Is Underway In The Midwest — Why You Won’t Want To Miss It
For more than a hundred years, travelers have flocked to Minnesota to celebrate winter. The St. Paul Winter Carnival is the oldest winter festival in the country, with a mere 2 years over the Tournament of Roses Festival, and this year there are new activities and events for winter lovers to enjoy.
Why Can’t Minnesota Print Same Day Licenses When Other States Can?
Minnesota has a lot to offer. I lived in Kentucky for about 20 years, and feel that there are major differences in the cost of living in the states, granted, for good reason, but the one thing I can't wrap my head around is why I used to be able to get my license in Kentucky on the same day I went it for it?
How to winter sow seeds
Winter sowing involves planting your seeds outdoors in miniature greenhouses during the winter and allowing them to germinate naturally in the spring. Michelle Mero Riedel is a master gardener and volunteer instructor for the Minnesota State Horticultural Society. She joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer tips. Watch the latest coverage...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
lakesarearadio.net
Honor Flight of ND/MN Preparing For Spring Trip To Washington, DC
(KFGO) –The Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota has announced there will be a spring flight in April. The Honor Flight will depart Hector International Airport on Sunday, April 30, and return Tuesday, May 2. The flight will have approximately 90 veterans on board from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.
National parks along Lake Superior to be first to fully decarbonize
The five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize buildings and vehicles within four years, a challenging goal meant to match the urgent need for climate action. The Lake Superior national parks are expected to be the first nationwide to comprehensively decarbonize, which means to eliminate carbon-dioxide...
Minnesota pool contractor banned from industry, must pay $2 million-plus
A judgement in a lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison bans a pool building company from residential construction in the state and requires it to pay more than $2 million. On Friday, a default judgment was issued against Charles Workman and his company, MN Crete Pools, LLC after...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
