Jermaine Couisnard's 18 points led Oregon to a 68-56 win over Utah on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series and have now won 11 straight games against the Utes (15-8, 8-4). ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO