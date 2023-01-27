ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
247Sports

Jon Scheyer talks win over GT; Updates Whitehead's prognosis

Following another tough loss on Monday, Duke was afforded a relatively long week of practice before returning to action on Saturday afternoon against Georgia Tech. And whatever the team installed over those four days of work was just what the doctor ordered. The Blue Devils saw five players reach double...
DURHAM, NC
New York Post

How Brandon Gardner became the jewel of St. John’s recruiting class

The weather was the toughest part. Brandon Gardner, coming from the south, wasn’t used to the frigid temperatures of the New York City area. It took his body time to acclimate. “I used to get sick every week,” the St. John’s signee told The Post after practice Friday at Christ the King High School in Queens. That, along with the food and speed of the fast-paced city, were adjustments for the gifted 6-foot-9 forward from Waynesboro, Ga. It happened fast. In late June, Gardner verbally committed to St. John’s. By August, he had moved to New York City with his entire family, finding a place...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

