The weather was the toughest part. Brandon Gardner, coming from the south, wasn’t used to the frigid temperatures of the New York City area. It took his body time to acclimate. “I used to get sick every week,” the St. John’s signee told The Post after practice Friday at Christ the King High School in Queens. That, along with the food and speed of the fast-paced city, were adjustments for the gifted 6-foot-9 forward from Waynesboro, Ga. It happened fast. In late June, Gardner verbally committed to St. John’s. By August, he had moved to New York City with his entire family, finding a place...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO