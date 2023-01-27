Read full article on original website
Related
Candace Parker Announces She Will Sign With Aces
The WNBA legend joins the defending league champions and two-time MVP A'ja Wilson.
WBTV
Celebration of life to be held in memory of former Charlotte Hornets coach Paul Silas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets and the NBA are joining the Silas family to celebrate the life and legacy of Paul Silas, who passed away last month. Silas spent more than 40 years in the professional basketball realm, twice serving as the head coach of the Hornets, and spending several years prior as an assistant in Charlotte.
Former Sparks star Candace Parker signing with the Las Vegas Aces
WNBA star and former Sparks standout Candace Parker says she is signing with the Las Vegas Aces in an effort "to play for a championship close to home."
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
"I came to be superior to Kobe" - Dwyane Wade revealed what Shaquille O'Neal vowed in his first season with the Heat
D-Wade couldn't understand where Shaq was coming from at the time
Two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker says she plans to sign with Las Vegas Aces
One of the greatest players in WNBA history — two-time league MVP Candace Parker — announced on her Instagram account she will sign with the Las Vegas Aces.
Jon Scheyer talks win over GT; Updates Whitehead's prognosis
Following another tough loss on Monday, Duke was afforded a relatively long week of practice before returning to action on Saturday afternoon against Georgia Tech. And whatever the team installed over those four days of work was just what the doctor ordered. The Blue Devils saw five players reach double...
"When we played on different teams, we had a competitive mindset" - Larry Johnson on his relationship with Alonzo Mourning
The two warriors simply couldn't stop their competitive juices from flowing on the court.
The Aces Secure an All-Star Starting Five With Addition of Candace Parker
The two-time MVP’s move to the reigning champs in Las Vegas means she has the chance to close out her storied career with a third WNBA title.
How Brandon Gardner became the jewel of St. John’s recruiting class
The weather was the toughest part. Brandon Gardner, coming from the south, wasn’t used to the frigid temperatures of the New York City area. It took his body time to acclimate. “I used to get sick every week,” the St. John’s signee told The Post after practice Friday at Christ the King High School in Queens. That, along with the food and speed of the fast-paced city, were adjustments for the gifted 6-foot-9 forward from Waynesboro, Ga. It happened fast. In late June, Gardner verbally committed to St. John’s. By August, he had moved to New York City with his entire family, finding a place...
Comments / 0