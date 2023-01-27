ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Rumors: Ducks, Devils, Maple Leafs, Stars, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Anaheim Ducks have a couple of pieces they are trying to move. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have a potential backup plan for Timo Meier. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be willing to pay the asking price to acquire Jake McCabe out of Chicago, and are teams willing to take on Anton Khudobin’s salary to have a viable backup goaltender?
Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek

Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
Maple Leafs’ Alex Kerfoot: Swiss Army Knife & Ultimate Trade Chip

Amazingly, because it seems longer to me, Alex Kerfoot is playing in his fourth season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He came to the team in the Nazem Kadri trade to the Colorado Avalanche on July 1, 2019. Kerfoot was joined by defenseman Tyson Barrie and a sixth-round draft choice...

