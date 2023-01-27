Marquette Township has been flexing its municipal muscles lately with an impressive influx of both commercial and residential expansion. New businesses and new housing developments are in the works, with more likely on the way. That sure seems like a good thing, though it probably doesn’t please everybody. We get it. You like it the way it is. Or better yet, the way it was. Sorry. Things grow or they die.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO