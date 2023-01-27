Read full article on original website
Upper Peninsula museum makes history
Good morning! It’s Sunday and, today, we head to the Upper Peninsula for the news …. Two museums house all the history of the small village of Ontonagon, Michigan: The Ontonagon Historical Museum, of course, and Stubb's Museum ... which is also a bar. Reporter John Carlisle takes us...
Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Doozers cookie store held a grand opening ceremony at their new permanent location Friday. The cookie store used to operate at the Marquette farmers market and online, but this morning, the business opened a location in the Gossard building in downtown Ishpeming. Gossard Building Co-Owner Sandra Arsenault...
Yoop Coop adds new menu items for limited time only
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since opening just over a year ago, Yoop Coop has expanded its menu offerings to include bowls, new sides, and sauces. More recently, the Marquette chicken restaurant has rolled out homemade chicken noodle soup in addition to a rotating soup of the week, which includes vegetarian options.
Marquette Township… On a Roll!
Marquette Township has been flexing its municipal muscles lately with an impressive influx of both commercial and residential expansion. New businesses and new housing developments are in the works, with more likely on the way. That sure seems like a good thing, though it probably doesn’t please everybody. We get it. You like it the way it is. Or better yet, the way it was. Sorry. Things grow or they die.
Update: Sen. McBroom, Rep. Markkanen call for information on public water source in Ontonagon
GREENLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Update: Jan 30, 2023. State Sen. Ed McBroom and Rep. Greg Markkanen announced the need for information regarding the public water along the Bill Nichols Trail in Ontonagon County. According to a press release sent by Ed McBroom, the water has been used and enjoyed...
1 injured in Marquette County snowmobile crash
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is injured after a snowmobile crashed into the trees Friday afternoon, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Special Operation Division and UPHS EMS responded around 2:30 p.m. Friday to a snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 14 near County Road GGA in Ishpeming Township.
Phone scammers pose as Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Phone scammers are posing as the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. They claim to be a retired sergeant and are telling victims there is a warrant for their arrest and they must pay a fine to fix it. Another scam convinces the victim their computer has a virus and money needs to be sent to fix it.
Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash
Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
