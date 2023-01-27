Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Treat Street 2022 held at Red Lake Humanities - P101
Red Lake Treat Street 2022 held at Red Lake Humanities.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota nonprofits make pitches to legislators for funding
At the crowded Columbia Heights food shelf, visitors dodged employees pushing carts of supplies down a hallway that doubled as a waiting room. "Watch your toes!" warned Elaine Walker, co-director of the food shelf. The workers at Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) share desks and must store food at two...
northernnewsnow.com
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
voiceofalexandria.com
Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees
(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population
MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
mynorthnews.org
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All
Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison obtains default judgment against pool contractor who defrauded Minnesota consumers
After AG sues in August 2022, court permanently bans Charles Workman and company from residential construction industry in Minnesota; orders $1.1M in refunds to victims and $1.1M civil penalty to State. January 27, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Attorney General Keith Ellison today announced that he obtained a default judgment in...
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
knsiradio.com
State Patrol: Road Conditions Deteriorating Across Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Transportation say roads around the state are in rough shape Friday morning. The National Weather Service says light snow fell across the area overnight. The official total as of 6:00 a.m., St. Cloud received 1.5,” and MSP International Airport received 2.2.” The winds picked up Friday morning, leading to blowing snow, whiteout conditions and slick roads. Earlier Friday morning, travel was not advised on State Highway 200 between Ada and U.S. Highway 75 and 200 between Halstad and the Minnesota North Dakota Border, Highway 75 between Shelly and Crookston and U.S. Highway 2/200 between Crookston and Grand Forks. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow said as of 7:30, troopers were out with 18 vehicles that slid off the road and two crashes in that area.
MN attorney general asks to delay merger between Sanford, Fairview health systems
MINNEAPOLIS — As the potential merger of two major health care systems draws nearer, more voices are speaking out and some of them are criticizing the move. Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking that the two health systems delay the merger. In a statement to KARE 11, Ellison...
NEXT Weather: Cold settles in for a stretch, with the side benefit of more sun
MINNEAPOLIS -- The cold air has settled in across Minnesota, with highs expected to be in the single digits. In fact, temperatures Sunday and Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning will be the coldest of this current stretch.One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon.Dames said, in effect, think of the next few days thusly: "Fewer clouds, more sunshine, and more deep cold winter activities to enjoy but you need to be safe."
redlakenationnews.com
100% Clean Energy Climate Change and Workers' Bill Passes out of Minnesota House of Representatives
Saint Paul, MN — The Minnesota House of Representatives passed the 100% by 2040 Clean Energy Bill (70 yays to 60 nays) today and Joel Smith, President and Business Manager of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota, immediately issued the following statement. “The 100% Clean Energy bill has always been...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
fox9.com
SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic cameras captured the moments as a driver weaved in and out of traffic along East 7th Street in downtown St. Paul before losing a tire during a police chase on Sunday afternoon. The chase appears to have started in the northeast Twin Cities...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Wind chills push lower Monday morning, creating dangerous conditions
Increasing winds overnight will create some bitterly cold and dangerous wind chills for Monday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Monday for much of the state including the Twin Cities.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
How Many Minnesota’s Ten Smallest Towns Have You Visited?
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
