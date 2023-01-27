ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Renting rooms for homeless got too expensive, so Hennepin County bought hotels

During the pandemic, Hennepin County created a strategy to keep those experiencing homelessness and those most susceptible to getting COVID-19 safe - rent them hotel rooms. But the concept was getting expensive and the county decided in late 2020 it would just be cheaper to buy hotels. More than $25...
Driver in custody after hitting two teens in Bloomington

A teenage boy was in critical condition Friday and a teenage girl also was hospitalized after the two were struck by a car in Bloomington, police said, and the driver of the car was taken into custody under suspicion of drunken driving. The two teenagers were walking in the road...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

