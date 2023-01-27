ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Economic Trends: Quarterly Edition

Every quarter, the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) publishes a slate of research articles that offer insights into important labor market trends. The latest quarterly issue of Minnesota Economic Trends features articles that: highlight the benefits of employment programs for...
MINNESOTA STATE
mynorthnews.org

Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All

Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases

WASHINGTON — After more than a year of assessment and debate, the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the withdrawal of more than 225,000 acres of public lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota from federal mine leasing programs.  Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed Public Land Order 7917, […] The post Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota nonprofits make pitches to legislators for funding

At the crowded Columbia Heights food shelf, visitors dodged employees pushing carts of supplies down a hallway that doubled as a waiting room. "Watch your toes!" warned Elaine Walker, co-director of the food shelf. The workers at Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) share desks and must store food at two...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Minnesota House to Vote on Driver’s Licenses for All Bill

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House will vote on a bill today (Monday 3:30 p-m) that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a driver’s license. Republican state Representative John Petersburg of Waseca pushed for different licenses for immigrants to prevent illegal voting. Representative Aisha Gomez says there are a number of different immigration statuses that people can have where they do not have the right to vote, but they do have access to a class D driver’s license. Officials from law enforcement, business, labor, religious and farm groups spoke in favor of the ‘driver’s license for all’ bill.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Senate narrowly backs adding right to abortion in state law

The Minnesota Senate voted early Saturday to strengthen the right to an abortion in state law following about 15 hours of debate between Democrats who favored the measure and Republicans who oppose it. Gov. Tim Walz supports the bill - known as the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act...
agupdate.com

Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year

ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
ALDEN, MN
agupdate.com

After ‘surprisingly strong’ 2022, challenges for ag continue in 2023

The agricultural economy in the Ninth District of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve was in reasonably good shape coming into the new year. While there are obvious challenges that farmers are facing, the overall condition is still strong, but that could change quickly, especially if commodity prices should take a significant tumble.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House approves bill setting new benchmark of 100% carbon-free energy by 2040

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Democrats approved one of their top priorities to curb the impact of climate change by setting a new benchmark requiring utilities move to a cleaner energy future.The legislation sets a new standard of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. After a lengthy debate on the House floor, it passed 70-60 late Thursday night. "Minnesota has a proud tradition of being a national clean energy leader, but we've fallen behind other states," House Majority Leader Jamie Long, the bill's author, said. "Enacting the 100% bill will put Minnesota back on the map for clean energy leadership. Minnesotans are calling...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Population of Greater Minnesota growing again

(St. Peter, MN) -- For the first time in decades, the population in Greater Minnesota has grown. Julie Tesch, head of the Center for Rural Policy and Development says the gains were modest and were mainly in three key areas: Brainerd Lakes and vicinity... regional centers such as Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato..., and areas with more processing plants such as Worthington and Austin.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
KIMT

"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.

A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...

