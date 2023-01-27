Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
100% Clean Energy Climate Change and Workers' Bill Passes out of Minnesota House of Representatives
Saint Paul, MN — The Minnesota House of Representatives passed the 100% by 2040 Clean Energy Bill (70 yays to 60 nays) today and Joel Smith, President and Business Manager of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota, immediately issued the following statement. “The 100% Clean Energy bill has always been...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Economic Trends: Quarterly Edition
Every quarter, the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) publishes a slate of research articles that offer insights into important labor market trends. The latest quarterly issue of Minnesota Economic Trends features articles that: highlight the benefits of employment programs for...
kaxe.org
Timberjay Reports: Biden Administration's Mineral Withdrawal Decision Further Delays Twin Metals Copper Nickel Mining Prospects
Marshall Helmberger talked with us again on the Friday Morning Show. Big stories from them this week included:. Study: Freshwater fish pose major health risk EPA data suggests eating fish is a major source of toxic “forever chemicals”. Heidi Holtan has worked at KAXE/KBXE for over 22 years. She...
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mynorthnews.org
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All
Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases
WASHINGTON — After more than a year of assessment and debate, the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the withdrawal of more than 225,000 acres of public lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota from federal mine leasing programs. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed Public Land Order 7917, […] The post Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota nonprofits make pitches to legislators for funding
At the crowded Columbia Heights food shelf, visitors dodged employees pushing carts of supplies down a hallway that doubled as a waiting room. "Watch your toes!" warned Elaine Walker, co-director of the food shelf. The workers at Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) share desks and must store food at two...
northernnewsnow.com
Clean energy bill passes DFL-controlled MN House, state republicans call it ‘dangerous’
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that they say will tackle the climate crisis and create good jobs. According to a press release, the House File 7 establishes new clean energy goals for the state and puts Minnesota on a path to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.
hot967.fm
Minnesota House to Vote on Driver’s Licenses for All Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House will vote on a bill today (Monday 3:30 p-m) that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a driver’s license. Republican state Representative John Petersburg of Waseca pushed for different licenses for immigrants to prevent illegal voting. Representative Aisha Gomez says there are a number of different immigration statuses that people can have where they do not have the right to vote, but they do have access to a class D driver’s license. Officials from law enforcement, business, labor, religious and farm groups spoke in favor of the ‘driver’s license for all’ bill.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Minnesota voting on 100% clean electricity today, 10% solar by 2030
The State of Minnesota is quickly moving toward legislating 100% renewable electricity for the state by 2040. The bill, “100% Clean Energy Standard” – HB7, is due for the House of Representatives floor today – January 26 – according to the official schedule. Per the...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Senate narrowly backs adding right to abortion in state law
The Minnesota Senate voted early Saturday to strengthen the right to an abortion in state law following about 15 hours of debate between Democrats who favored the measure and Republicans who oppose it. Gov. Tim Walz supports the bill - known as the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act...
agupdate.com
Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year
ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison obtains default judgment against pool contractor who defrauded Minnesota consumers
After AG sues in August 2022, court permanently bans Charles Workman and company from residential construction industry in Minnesota; orders $1.1M in refunds to victims and $1.1M civil penalty to State. January 27, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Attorney General Keith Ellison today announced that he obtained a default judgment in...
agupdate.com
After ‘surprisingly strong’ 2022, challenges for ag continue in 2023
The agricultural economy in the Ninth District of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve was in reasonably good shape coming into the new year. While there are obvious challenges that farmers are facing, the overall condition is still strong, but that could change quickly, especially if commodity prices should take a significant tumble.
Minnesota House approves bill setting new benchmark of 100% carbon-free energy by 2040
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Democrats approved one of their top priorities to curb the impact of climate change by setting a new benchmark requiring utilities move to a cleaner energy future.The legislation sets a new standard of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. After a lengthy debate on the House floor, it passed 70-60 late Thursday night. "Minnesota has a proud tradition of being a national clean energy leader, but we've fallen behind other states," House Majority Leader Jamie Long, the bill's author, said. "Enacting the 100% bill will put Minnesota back on the map for clean energy leadership. Minnesotans are calling...
Advocate
North Dakota Bill Would Jail Librarians for Not Removing Certain Books
A proposed bill that was heard last this month in North Dakota's House Judiciary Committee that seeks to ban what it calls sexual content in public libraries and send librarians who refuse to jail. Advocates have called the proposal censorship and tha'ts its "steeped in discrimination." House Bill 1205 seeks...
willmarradio.com
Population of Greater Minnesota growing again
(St. Peter, MN) -- For the first time in decades, the population in Greater Minnesota has grown. Julie Tesch, head of the Center for Rural Policy and Development says the gains were modest and were mainly in three key areas: Brainerd Lakes and vicinity... regional centers such as Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato..., and areas with more processing plants such as Worthington and Austin.
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
Gov. Walz proposes $3.3B for infrastructure across Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $3.3 billion public infrastructure package Thursday that would use a combination of borrowing and cash to finance improvements to roads, bridges, water systems, housing and the environment across Minnesota. “The investments in our Infrastructure Plan are a down payment...
KIMT
"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.
A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
Comments / 0