ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redlakenationnews.com

Gabby Fineday breaks Cass Lake-Bena scoring record

Jan. 27—Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball sophomore guard Gabby Fineday scored 58 points against Laporte on Tuesday in Cass Lake, breaking the CLB single-game scoring record by a girls player. Amanda Gehrke previously held the record with 55.
CASS LAKE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Name of pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes is released

(Becker County, MN)--Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes on Monday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Goroski, 41, was struck and killed by by an eastbound train, west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The Ramsey County...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy