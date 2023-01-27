Read full article on original website
Ways To Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day In Duluth And Superior
Valentine's Day can be a stressor, even for those who truly love their significant other. We just got done spending money on Christmas, and of course there are birthdays, and anniversaries peppered all around. So, by all means, let's have another holiday forcing us to spend money. For single people, Valentine's Day can be a bummer too.
Cutest Puppy Contest held at Fitgers
DULUTH, Minn. — Walking through a hallway of Duluth’s most adorable puppies may sound like a dream, but it came true once again as 40 puppies, from the ages of 4 to 9 months, got a chance to prove that they are the cutest of them all. The...
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying. According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Duluth Mayor and Police Chief React to Memphis Police Beating Death
Duluth, Minn. – -Duluth’s Mayor and Police Chief posted statements on Social media Saturday regarding the release of the video which showed Tyre Nichols being beaten to death at the hands of five Memphis police offiicers. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said in a statment, “It’s an absolutely tragic...
Minnesota Citizen Helps Extinguish House Fire With Snow
One passerby not only called 911 when they saw a house on fire, but they did everything they could to help extinguish it. This happened in Duluth, Minnesota on Monday January 23rd, 2003. According to WDIO, the incident happened on the 2400 block of West Forth Street. It was stated that the man saw the fire, called 911, and then proceeded to do more. He went and knocked on the door to alert the residents.
Family injured after car collides with moose in northern Minnesota
ST LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family suffered minor injuries after crashing into a moose in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The family of three was driving on US-53 west of Melrude, located about 45 miles north of Duluth, when their SUV hit a moose. The family suffered minor injuries from the collision. The young bull moose did not survive, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
WATCH: See What Iconic Duluth Landmarks And Locations Looked Like In 1967
It's always interesting looking back at old photos and videos, seeing how much some things have changed, while other things have stayed quite the same. As someone that has called Duluth home for many years, I find it fascinating to see what things were like before my time here. I'm...
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
Amid slight rise in MN COVID deaths, CDC says bivalent booster adds protection
This weekend the Minnesota Department of Health will close the remaining free, state-run COVID-19 testing sites: St. Paul Midway, Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Brooklyn Park and Duluth. Although these sites are closing, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham emphasized in a press release announcing the closures that “COVID-19 tests will...
UMD men’s hockey upset No.1 St. Cloud
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team upset the No 1 team in the country St. Cloud State on Friday, winning 5-3. A key performer in the game was Ben Steeves who recorded a hattrick in the match. Carter Loney also opened the scoring in the game...
Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of Deshaun Hill Jr.'s murder
A 30-year-old man has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of North High School student Deshaun Hill Jr. in February 2022. A jury took around an hour to find Cody Fohrenkam, originally from Cloquet, guilty of two counts of 2nd-degree murder for the shooting on Feb. 9, 2022.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
WLSSD Issues Warning To Duluth Area Residents About Rechargeable Batter Disposal
The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) issued a reminder to the public this week about the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries following a fire in a garbage truck this week. In a post to the WLSSD website on Thursday, January 26, they explained that a garbage fire on Tuesday...
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods
It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire in Duluth
Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries don’t belong in the trash and when they are damaged or dented, they are at risk of exploding.
Is It Cheaper To Fly Out Of Duluth Or Minneapolis?
I know it's a long time ago now, but I remember flying out of Duluth prior to 9/11 and it was a very similar price to flying out of Minneapolis. After that tragic day, prices for out of the Twin Ports seemed to jump up significantly. I fly on commercial...
