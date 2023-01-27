ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Zach Edey scores 38 as No. 1 Purdue rips Michigan State

Zach Edey scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead No. 1 Purdue to a 77-61 victory over visiting Michigan State on Sunday afternoon in West Lafayette, Ind. The Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten) won their eighth consecutive game and swept the season series against the Spartans...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Jalen Pickett fuels Penn State's rout of Michigan

Jalen Pickett filled the stat sheet with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Penn State rolled past visiting Michigan 83-61 in Big Ten play on Sunday afternoon in University Park, Pa. Seth Lundy had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5) and Andrew Funk...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

