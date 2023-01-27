Read full article on original website
Twin Cities woman bakes 100 cakes, donates all to neighbors and strangers
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A St. Louis Park woman is sharing her passion for baking with her Minnesota neighbors and strangers. In 2020, Alison Smith started making "Cakes for Love," later launching "The Cake Crusader." She donated her time and talents to bake 100 cakes for free during the pandemic. Her neighbors received the first cake after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to cancel their wedding. "They were so sad and I saw them over the garden fence as you do, " Smith said. "I thought 'Oh I want to do something to kind of cheer them up.'...
St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide
A St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis. Just after noon on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department received reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot...
New Prague Times
Heather Ann Kolarik, 45
Heather Ann Kolarik, age 45 of St. Cloud, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Heather was born on October 20, 1977 to Leonard and the late Kathy Turek. She grew up in New Prague and was a 1996 graduate of New Prague High School. Heather went on to study at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in the area of graphic design. While attending school at St. Cloud, Heather worked at Target, where she met Larry Kolarik.
Avivo Village staff provide resources for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness
MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures continue to fall, it's uncomfortable and can be an inconvenience for some, but life-threatening for people without a warm place to stay. "All around the warehouse, individuals all have their own door," said Emily Bastian, as she walked around Avivo Village in Minneapolis. Bastian is...
Jumping into the 2023 Polar Plunge season
MINNETONKA, Minn. — People jumping into freezing cold water is a tradtion in Minnesota this time of year. But it's all for a great cause of course. It's Polar Plunge season, to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. The biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota is Polar Plunge season. This weekend's...
Community members find ways to work through the traumas of police brutality
MINNEAPOLIS — The reality of what took place involving the death of Tyre Nichols, is weighing heavily on the hearts and minds of many. Which is why Pastor Brian Herron opened the doors of Zion Baptist church in North Minneapolis, creating a safe space for those searching for answers while trying to heal.
North St. Paul HS cancels basketball games against Eden Prairie
MINNEAPOLIS — Players on North St. Paul High School's boys basketball team have elected to not play their games against Eden Prairie Friday night, days after the district reinstated head Coach David Flom following an investigation into his alleged use of a racial slur. In a message to North...
Welters Way mystery involves federal investigation
Residents of the neighborhood of Welters Way in Eden Prairie were startled awake in the early hours of Jan. 12 as a group of heavily armed police officers descended upon a home located at 11631 Welters Way. The officers were serving a search warrant as part of a federal investigation being run by the United [...]
CAIR-MN, other Twin Cities community groups speak out over Tyre Nichols video
MINNEAPOLIS — A coalition of Twin Cities-based social justice organizations held a press conference to respond to the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. “It’s really sad that we have to be here, once again, demanding the obvious, which is police accountability,” said Activist Nekima Levy Armstrong.
Quilters from across Minnesota come for friendship, camaraderie at Dakota County library
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — You don’t need to go far at the Inver Glen Library in Dakota County to find a good story. In fact, you don’t even need to open a book. All you need to do is watch the Crafty Bees sew their quilts.
Frank Vascellaro back at WCCO anchor desk after undergoing shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is back at the anchor desk after taking a few weeks off to recover following a bad fall and shoulder surgery.WCCO's evening anchor slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car."I slipped on a pair of Birkenstocks," Vascellaro said. "Fabulous in the summer, not so great in the winter. I slipped and fell right here on the driveway, drove my shoulder into the ground and now I am paying the price."An MRI revealed three tears in his rotator cuff, the joint that keeps the upper-arm bone in the shoulder socket....
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population
MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
Leaders across Minnesota react to Tyre Nichols body cam footage
Leaders across Minnesota are blasting the actions of five former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols. Video released on Friday has draw widespread criticism of the officers who remain in custody.
Dozens of dogs compete for the title of cutest puppy, raise thousands of dollars
MINNEAPOLIS -- A local dog derby is using the power of puppies to bring in money for their race next week.Organizers say more than 2,000 people came out to the Cutest Puppy Contest Saturday in Spring Park.Fifty dogs entered the contest to become a prize-winning pup. Voters dropped tickets in a jar to make their pick.They're raising money for next week's Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby in Excelsior. The race is held next Saturday and starts in downtown Water Street in Excelsior.Organizers told WCCO that thousands of dollars were raised at the event and any funds left over after the race goes to charity.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019. Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
