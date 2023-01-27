ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

Livingston Police Investigate Reports of Stolen Vehicles, Make Three Juvenile Arrests

By Danielle Santola
 3 days ago

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Detective Bureau is currently investigating two motor vehicle thefts that occurred over the last two weeks in addition to two incidents involving stolen motor vehicles that led to arrests.

Livingston officers responded first to a Fawn Drive residence at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Jan. 15 on a report of a stolen 2019 BMW X7. According to police, the homeowners advised responding officers that they observed the vehicle being driven out of their driveway and leaving the scene. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob inside, police said.

On Jan. 22, Livingston officers responded to a Tuxedo Drive residence at approximately 10 p.m. on a report of a possible stolen 2018 Audi Q7. Upon arrival, officers determined that the vehicle had been stolen from the driveway after being left unlocked with the keyfob inside.

At approximately 10:42 a.m. on Jan. 19, Livingston officers responded to another call involving a stolen motor vehicle that led to the arrest of a juvenile male from Bayonne.

According to Livingston police, the Millburn Police Department called Livingston officers to report that a stolen Honda Civic was headed in the direction of South Orange Avenue. Responding officers then observed the described vehicle in the area of South Orange Avenue and White Oak Ridge Road.

As officers arrived, the stolen vehicle made a left onto South Orange Avenue heading east. According to police, the stolen Honda failed to yield to the officers’ attempt to conduct a motor vehicle stop and fled back into Millburn, where the occupants were later apprehended by Millburn police.

Livingston police charged the driver of the vehicle, identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile from Bayonne, with receiving stolen property and eluding.

A few days later on Jan. 24, Livingston officers arrested two more juvenile males on similar charges after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Livingston Avenue and West McClellan Avenue around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2010 Buick Lacrosse driving westbound on West McClellan Avenue with its lights off. Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but the vehicle failed to yield and fled to the dead end of West McClellan Avenue. According to police, the occupants then bailed out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Officers gave chase on foot through the woods and were able to apprehend and arrest the two occupants—a 16-year-old juvenile male out of Irvington and a 16-year-old juvenile male out of Newark—for eluding and resisting arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, and both juveniles were released into the custody of their parents.

Suspect in Theft of Livingston School Bus Traced to Burglary of Nearby Home

Livingston Police Respond to Two Home Burglaries, One Vehicle Theft in First Week of January

Two Livingston Homes Burglarized in Last Week of 2022

Livingston Police Investigate Multiple Reports of Stolen or Burglarized Vehicles in December

Livingston Police Chief Shares Data on 2022 Vehicle Thefts



Comments / 0

 

