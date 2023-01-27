Read full article on original website
Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Yankees castoff Clint Frazier settles for minor-league deal after brutal and bizarre 2022
In many ways, Clint Frazier’s 2022 wasn’t all that different from his five injury-filled and controversial seasons with the Yankees. As usual, the redheaded outfielder made headlines for struggling at the plate, getting hurt and spouting off playing for the Chicago Cubs and their Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
This Day in Phillies History: Phillies Trade a Hall of Famer to the Cubs
On this day in Philadelphia Phillies history, the Phillies traded Larry Bowa and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg to the Chicago Cubs.
Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal
Jackson Frazier has found a new home. The former Yankees outfielder, who went by Clint while in pinstripes, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers, the team announced Friday. Frazier also received an invite to major league spring training. Frazier, 28, spent the first five years of his career...
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox Could Pursue Four-Time All-Star Attempting MLB Comeback To Bolster Rotation
The Boston Red Sox rotation still feels short of an arm of two. Would a former perennial All-Star be a potential fit?
Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews address trade rumors beginning to swirl
The 2023 NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching. With it comes a flurry of rumors and speculation that won’t end until the March 3 deadline officially passes. This year, Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are caught up in these rumors. Kane and Toews are playing the...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
Jason Benetti Explains Returning to White Sox for the Future
Jason Benetti explains returning to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award
The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule
A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kennedy, Frazier among 5 to sign minors deals with Rangers
Ian Kennedy and Clint Frazier were among five players the Rangers signed Friday to minor league contracts that included invitations to major league spring training.
MLB Insider vouches for Mark Buehrle in the future HOF
Recently, White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle did not receive enough votes to qualify for the Hall of Fame, keeping him out of Cooperstown for the third straight year. However, he did receive above the threshold line to remain on the ballot for the future ballot. Buehrle received 42 votes, or 10.8 percent of votes, for the HOF. Despite not making it into the Hall this season, one MLB Insider claims his case is strong enough to make it in the future.
Look: Candace Parker Announces Her New WNBA Team
Two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker will suit up for a different franchise this season. Moments ago, Parker announced on Instagram that she is signing a contract with the Las Vegas Aces. "After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the ...
Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
