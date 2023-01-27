ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder

We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
New York Post

Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson

Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal

Jackson Frazier has found a new home. The former Yankees outfielder, who went by Clint while in pinstripes, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers, the team announced Friday. Frazier also received an invite to major league spring training. Frazier, 28, spent the first five years of his career...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts

A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Chicago

Jason Benetti Explains Returning to White Sox for the Future

Jason Benetti explains returning to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award

The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule

A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB Insider vouches for Mark Buehrle in the future HOF

Recently, White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle did not receive enough votes to qualify for the Hall of Fame, keeping him out of Cooperstown for the third straight year. However, he did receive above the threshold line to remain on the ballot for the future ballot. Buehrle received 42 votes, or 10.8 percent of votes, for the HOF. Despite not making it into the Hall this season, one MLB Insider claims his case is strong enough to make it in the future.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Candace Parker Announces Her New WNBA Team

Two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker will suit up for a different franchise this season.  Moments ago, Parker announced on Instagram that she is signing a contract with the Las Vegas Aces.  "After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement

The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
MISSOURI STATE

