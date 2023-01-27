ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Divided We Will Fall
3d ago

Gov. Beshear is a man that is never desperate. In fact he's likley one of the few politicians who sleeps well at night !!

WSOC Charlotte

Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state's newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters

Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Ky. voter registration for ‘other’ party affiliations hits the double digit mark

For the first time, Kentucky voter registration under the ‘other’ designation for political affiliation has broken the double digit mark. Secretary of State Michael Adams made the announcement, saying in December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile, 5,594 voters were removed from the rolls, including deceased voters, those who moved out of state, felony convicts, those who voluntarily de-registered, voters who were adjudged mentally incompetent and a duplicate registration.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

As she runs with a big issue, Kelly Craft raises questions about her approach

This column is reprinted from the Northern Kentucky Tribune, a nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. FRANKFORT – Elections should be about issues, not just candidates. So, Republican Kelly Craft is to be commended for making the first substantive commercial in the governor’s race about one of Kentucky’s most difficult issues: drug […] The post As she runs with a big issue, Kelly Craft raises questions about her approach appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky Colonels Organization moves to protect historic trademark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) filed suit to continue to block the deceptive use of its trademarks and name by others, according to a release. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan....
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
KENTUCKY STATE
kcountry1057.com

Economic development bringing more jobs to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company located in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Lone Oak pastor following God’s will to retire

PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) --- Before Dan Summerlin was called as pastor of Lone Oak First Baptist Church in 2002, he told the search committee that he never wanted to be an “old pastor,” but wanted to spend the final quarter of his life teaching, mentoring and helping younger pastors.
PADUCAH, KY

