Divided We Will Fall
3d ago
Gov. Beshear is a man that is never desperate. In fact he's likley one of the few politicians who sleeps well at night !!
wkyufm.org
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state's newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed...
wkyufm.org
Bill in Kentucky legislature would make city and school board elections partisan
While most city council and school board elections are nonpartisan in Kentucky, a bill filed in the 2023 session could change that. Senate Bill 50 would require offices like mayor, city council, county commissioner and the school board to have a Republican or Democrat label next to each candidate on the ballot.
fox56news.com
Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters
Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
Kentuckians registered as other increasing, new Republicans continue to increase
An announcement from Kentucky's secretary of state shows big shifts in Kentucky's political landscape.
fox56news.com
Poll: Gov. Beshear holds lead over GOP candidates, AG Cameron with lowest margin
A new poll released Thursday morning indicated Gov. Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over every major Republican challenger. Poll: Gov. Beshear holds lead over GOP candidates, …. A new poll released Thursday morning indicated Gov. Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over every major Republican challenger. Soccer stadium zoning...
whopam.com
Ky. voter registration for ‘other’ party affiliations hits the double digit mark
For the first time, Kentucky voter registration under the ‘other’ designation for political affiliation has broken the double digit mark. Secretary of State Michael Adams made the announcement, saying in December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile, 5,594 voters were removed from the rolls, including deceased voters, those who moved out of state, felony convicts, those who voluntarily de-registered, voters who were adjudged mentally incompetent and a duplicate registration.
As she runs with a big issue, Kelly Craft raises questions about her approach
This column is reprinted from the Northern Kentucky Tribune, a nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. FRANKFORT – Elections should be about issues, not just candidates. So, Republican Kelly Craft is to be commended for making the first substantive commercial in the governor’s race about one of Kentucky’s most difficult issues: drug […] The post As she runs with a big issue, Kelly Craft raises questions about her approach appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Wave 3
Kentucky Colonels Organization moves to protect historic trademark
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) filed suit to continue to block the deceptive use of its trademarks and name by others, according to a release. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan....
Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidate Endorsed by Trump Touts Poll Showing Large Lead
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently produced results from a new poll showing him as the standalone candidate in a crowded field of 12 Republican Kentucky Gubernatorial candidates vying to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who has an approval rating average that has remained above 50 percent in recent months.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
More than $15 million announced for education, infrastructure and tourism efforts in western Ky.
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman made a trio of western Kentucky stops Thursday to announce more than $15 million dollars in funding for education, infrastructure and tourism efforts in the region.
kentuckytoday.com
Church leaders rallying support for “Abolition of Abortion in Kentucky” proposal
PETERSBURG, Ky. (KT) – More than 300 Kentucky pastors and other church leaders from different denominations met Wednesday in the Creation Museum for a listen-and-learn presentation from the “End Abortion Now” organization which is pushing legislation it hopes will abolish abortion in the commonwealth. Freshman state Rep....
Kentucky Students Recommend Ways to Prevent, Respond to School Shootings
FRANKFORT — After a gunman killed 21 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last spring, high school students on a Kentucky advisory committee “realized we needed to use our voices to change,” said Malley Taylor, a junior at the Craft Academy in Morehead. On Tuesday, the students presented their […]
kcountry1057.com
Economic development bringing more jobs to Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company located in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during...
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
wdrb.com
$180M in federal funding to help expand affordable, high-speed internet access in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big investment of federal funds will help Kentucky expand internet access. Kentucky is getting more than $180 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The commonwealth is one of four states getting additional American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds targeted toward increasing affordable, high-speed internet. Kentucky's...
kentuckytoday.com
Lone Oak pastor following God’s will to retire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) --- Before Dan Summerlin was called as pastor of Lone Oak First Baptist Church in 2002, he told the search committee that he never wanted to be an “old pastor,” but wanted to spend the final quarter of his life teaching, mentoring and helping younger pastors.
