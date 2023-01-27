Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year
The Era Committee, which is also known as the Veterans Committee, is how players, managers, umpires, etc. get voted into the Hall of Fame if they didn’t make it during their 10-year eligibility on the BBWAA ballot after they retired. Much like the standard Hall of Fame vote, there are 16 members on the Era Committee and a person needs 75 percent of the votes among that committee to be elected into Cooperstown.
Is Cubs Star Swanson's Ranking Fair Amongst Shortstops?
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson has been listed among the best in the game in a new ranking. But is his positioning fair?
Yardbarker
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award
The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
Debate surrounds high bar for entry to Cooperstown: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The voting for the Hall of Fame has come and gone, but not without debate. Debate isn’t a bad thing, and some was needed after only one player, Scott Rolen, has elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America on Tuesday. Rolen will join Fred McGriff, who was elected in December by the Contemporary ERA Committe, at the induction ceremonies in Cooperstown in July.
MLB Insider vouches for Mark Buehrle in the future HOF
Recently, White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle did not receive enough votes to qualify for the Hall of Fame, keeping him out of Cooperstown for the third straight year. However, he did receive above the threshold line to remain on the ballot for the future ballot. Buehrle received 42 votes, or 10.8 percent of votes, for the HOF. Despite not making it into the Hall this season, one MLB Insider claims his case is strong enough to make it in the future.
Dodgers: Baseball Talking Head Opines LA is 'A Pitcher or Two Short' of Making the NLCS
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo has LA falling short of NLCS in his way-too-early LCS predictions
Former-ish Dodger Pitcher Attempting Yet Another Comeback
This would be an impressive comeback.
Former Dodger and KC World Series Champ Signs With Texas Rangers
He spent nearly two seasons in the Dodgers organization.
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal
This outfielder was once a top prospect in New York, a slugger that never panned out in pinstripes
Dodgers Ink Another Righty Pitcher to a Minor League Deal
They're adding more depth in the minor leagues.
KSDK
Scott Rolen talks about call to the Hall of Fame
Scott Rolen was recently elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He talks about the call and his family's reaction.
Rolen Still in Awe Over Hall of Fame Status
Scott Rolen is still in awe of his recent election into the baseball Hall of Fame.
Former Dodger Justin Turner Looks Back at Special 2020 World Series Roster and Team
Former LA third baseman says the 2020 championship team was like none other
This Day in Phillies History: Remembering Herb Pennock
On this day in Philadelphia Phillies history, General Manager Herb Pennock passed away in 1948.
On this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936, National Baseball Hall of Fame elects first members
The National Baseball Hall of Fame elected its first members five members – Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Matthewson and Walter Johnson – on this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936.
Report: SF Giants sign two-time Gold Glove award winning catcher
The SF Giants have reportedly further solidified their catching depth by agreeing to a deal with former Gold Glove winner Roberto Pérez.
