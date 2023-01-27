ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year

The Era Committee, which is also known as the Veterans Committee, is how players, managers, umpires, etc. get voted into the Hall of Fame if they didn’t make it during their 10-year eligibility on the BBWAA ballot after they retired. Much like the standard Hall of Fame vote, there are 16 members on the Era Committee and a person needs 75 percent of the votes among that committee to be elected into Cooperstown.
Yardbarker

Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award

The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland.com

Debate surrounds high bar for entry to Cooperstown: The week in baseball

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The voting for the Hall of Fame has come and gone, but not without debate. Debate isn’t a bad thing, and some was needed after only one player, Scott Rolen, has elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America on Tuesday. Rolen will join Fred McGriff, who was elected in December by the Contemporary ERA Committe, at the induction ceremonies in Cooperstown in July.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB Insider vouches for Mark Buehrle in the future HOF

Recently, White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle did not receive enough votes to qualify for the Hall of Fame, keeping him out of Cooperstown for the third straight year. However, he did receive above the threshold line to remain on the ballot for the future ballot. Buehrle received 42 votes, or 10.8 percent of votes, for the HOF. Despite not making it into the Hall this season, one MLB Insider claims his case is strong enough to make it in the future.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts

A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy