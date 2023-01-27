Read full article on original website
Related
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague’ on Crunchyroll, is a TKTK
Based on the popular manga series of the same name, The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague follows Fuyutsuki, a human woman who is a bit of an ice queen, and Himuro, a young man whose feet are frozen in ice. Will these co-workers fall for each other, or go their separate ways? Find out in…
otakuusamagazine.com
My Happy Marriage Anime Reveals More Cast Members, New Trailer
If you’re looking forward to the My Happy Marriage anime—which adapts the light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka—you’ll be delighted to learn that we have some new information! In addition to a new trailer, four new cast members have been revealed for the series that’s set to make its way to broadcast this July.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Anime Shares New Character Trailer
Based on the manga by Kouji Seo, The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses anime announced its April 2023 premiere plans in November of last year. In the meantime, we have a new character trailer, this time previewing Shiragiku Ono, voiced in the anime by Azumi Waki (Anne Shelley in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!).
otakuusamagazine.com
Magical Girl Raising Project Restart Gets Anime
a series of novels in the Magical Girl Raising Project light novel series by Asari Endou, is getting the anime treatment. That’s the word from a franchise event on Sunday. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Magical Girl Raising Project anime director Hiroyuki Hashimoto reported he would be serving as director for Magical Girl Raising Project Restart.
Adapting Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot: 2021's Chapelwaite Is A Creepy And Horrific Prequel To King's Beloved Vampire Novel
Violent murder, bloodsucking, an eyeless baby and more make Chapelwaite effective small screen gothic horror.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King cryptically teases the first trailer for his next bone-chilling horror adaptation
There are three things in life that are absolutely certain: Death, taxes, and Stephen King horror adaptations. In the past, a massive lineup of King-inspired film and television adaptations have become sure-fire hits and remained scored in the brains of genre diehards all around the globe. And while the majority of these projects might be a thing of the past, a fresh-faced horror feature is now next up on the table — as confirmed by the master of horror himself.
otakuusamagazine.com
Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime Reveals Upcoming Characters in Trailer
A new teaser video has dropped for the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime, showing us upcoming characters and their actors. According to the trailer, Chikahiro Kobayashi plays Yamada Asaemon Shion, Yūsuke Kobayashi plays Yamada Asaemon Tenza, Makoto Koichi plays Nurugai, and Daiki Yamashita plays Yamada Asaemon Senta. Here are...
A surreal first person adventure based on a cult animated series just dropped its first gameplay trailer
ENA: Dream BBQ is an intriguing adaptation of the popular YouTube series.
‘One Piece’: Netflix Live-Action Pirate Adventure Series Unveils First-Look Key Art Of Cast
Netflix has released the key art for its anticipated One Piece live-action series based on one of the best-selling manga titles of all time. The series is slated to premiere later this year. The key art poster reveals Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, wearing the character’s signature red vest and straw hat. In addition to Luffy, the key art teases the live-action debuts of Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, the primary Straw Hats, played by Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji). See the full image below. Based on the manga title by Eiichiro Oda,...
KGUN 9
Manga Roundup: Evil little sisters, steampunk melancholy and extreme soccer
If you're looking for me, you'll find me perusing the shelves of local stores in search of the next great manga series. If you're looking at my bookshelf, you'll see I have spent too much disposable income on books containing spiky haired people with comically large swords. If you're reading...
Polygon
James Cameron and Hayao Miyazaki share the same beautiful cursed dreams
Through a mix of cold and unnatural technological processes, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water manages to be a lovingly crafted showcase of natural splendor. It’s a romantic fantasy of a world untouched by the depravities of modern, capitalistic, and militaristic civilization, one in which there exists the freedom to coexist with nature, and to find family and love.
otakuusamagazine.com
Natsuki Kizu’s given Manga to End This March
Natsuki Kizu’s musical boys’ love manga given has been running since it debuted in Cheri+ back in April 2013, and it’s about to bring that decade-long story to an end. According to the magazine, the final chapter will be published in the May issue that hits shelves in Japan on March 30.
wegotthiscovered.com
From Chucky to M3GAN, these are the scariest dolls in horror movies
The fact that dolls can be a child’s best friend doesn’t make them any less scary to adults. It’s easy to pour emotions into them, but the last thing you want is for those emotions to come back. What long-lost secrets were they told?. Dolls stand between...
Sundance movie review: 'Talk to Me' cleverly conjures evil spirits
The horror movie "Talk to Me" has a clever new take on spiritual possession that sends its cast of teen dabblers into dangerous and violent territory.
Collider
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey' Director Reveals Inspiration Behind the Film
Ever since classic children's stories were made available to the public domain, Rhys Frake-Waterfield has certainly seized the opportunity to create terror out of childhood icons, including the likes of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet. With his upcoming slasher film Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey set to hit theaters on February 15, the filmmaker revealed some of the films that influenced his work, as well as the key reference for the potential sequel.
Collider
More Gothic Movies To Watch Like 'The Invitation'
The Invitation, directed by Jessica M. Thompson, is a modern-day gothic horror film that was released in late 2022. After her mother dies, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) decides that she wants to know the rest of her family and purchases a DNA testing kit. To her surprise, she finds a long-lost cousin in England who meets up with her and invites her to the English countryside to attend a wedding and meet the rest of the family members. When there, Evie meets Walter (Thomas Doherty), and what starts as a lavish fairytale romance quickly turns dark and twisted while uncovering her family history and true reasoning for her being invited to the wedding.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Film Hits North America on Valentine’s Day
The Kaguya-sama anime film—Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-—was previously announced for theatrical screenings outside of Japan in February, and now we have a specific date for North America. The feature adapting the arc of the same name from Aka Akasaka’s manga has locked in a very appropriate premiere date of February 14, with tickets available now.
Totem Films Boards Berlinale Chechen Drama ‘The Cage is Looking for a Bird’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Paris-based international sales and production company Totem Films have boarded debutant Malika Musaeva’s “The Cage is Looking for a Bird,” which will receive its world premiere in the Encounters strand of the upcoming Berlin Film Festival. The film focuses on a group of Chechen women living in a remote rural village and their struggles to defend their right for freedom and the choice to live their own lives. At the centre is a friendship between two teenage girls, on the verge of adulthood, who seek refuge in each other as they navigate decisions around their future. Musaeva was born in Grozny, Chechnya,...
ComicBook
Naruto Just Brought the Manga's Most Romantic Scene to Life: Watch
If there is one thing Naruto has made clear over the years, it is that Sakura and Sasuke are end game. The pair share a long history, and of course, their relationship blossomed into something romantic after Kaguya's defeat. These days, the ninjas enjoy life married to one another, but the Uchiha household shies away from anything overly lovey-dovey... or it did until this week.
Comments / 0