BOISE – Colorado State coach Niko Medved has now played every team in the Mountain West. He hasn’t seen many better than Boise State. Tyson Degenhart had 22 points and Chibuzo Agbo added 17 as the Broncos posted one of their more impressive wins of the season in a 80-59 win over Colorado State on Saturday night.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO