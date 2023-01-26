An Alaskan woman who fell through the ice atop a lake managed to escape the perilous predicament thanks to a frozen dead hare that she had picked earlier in the day. The bizarre incident reportedly occurred back in November and came to light this week when Kelsey Haas decided to share the remarkable tale as a warning to others about the dangers of straying onto thin ice. While en route to exploring a popular site known as Grewingk Glacier, she and her friends were skating across a frozen lake and stumbled upon the remains of a hare that had recently perished. “It wasn't warm, it wasn't super stiff," she recalled, "it was interesting." Planning to later skin the animal for its fur, Haas held on to the creature, which turned out to be a rather fortuitous decision.

