Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision
A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
Alaskan sea otters were brought back from the brink of extinction. Now wolves are hunting them.
The wolves appear to be snatching otters from shallow waters and rocks along the shore.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Canadian man captures the 'one in a million' moment when a moose sheds both its antlers
For those not well versed in moose facts, the shedding of antlers is normally a fairly lengthy process. It happens only once a year after mating season and usually consists of a moose losing one antler at a time. It’s incredibly rare for a bull moose to lose both at the same time—and even more rare that someone would actually catch it on film. That’s why shed hunter (yes, that’s a real term) and woodsman Derek Burgoyne calls his footage of the phenomenon a “one-in-a-million” shot.
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
California Mountain Lion Slaughters 27 Lambs but Did Not Eat a Single One
Mountain lions are a protected species in California.
Camera Captures What Appears to be a Strange Shadow Creature Attacking a Goat
It has a shiny black coat with patches of pink skin but then seems to melt into a shadow.
Moment great white shark attacks fishermen’s boat after stalking them for an hour and a half
THIS is the terrifying moment a great white shark launched an attack on a fishermen’s boat after it had circled for 90 minutes. Peter Galea and his pal Joseph were out fishing off the coast of Portland in Victoria, Australia, when the two-and-a-half metre shark approached. The pair got...
Mountain Lions Go on Pet-Killing Spree: 'I Watched It Eat One of My Cats'
"All I've been finding is bits and pieces of cats. It came in broad daylight, and it was not afraid of me at all," one local resident.
WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera
Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
Frozen Hare Saves Alaskan Woman Who Fell Through Ice
An Alaskan woman who fell through the ice atop a lake managed to escape the perilous predicament thanks to a frozen dead hare that she had picked earlier in the day. The bizarre incident reportedly occurred back in November and came to light this week when Kelsey Haas decided to share the remarkable tale as a warning to others about the dangers of straying onto thin ice. While en route to exploring a popular site known as Grewingk Glacier, she and her friends were skating across a frozen lake and stumbled upon the remains of a hare that had recently perished. “It wasn't warm, it wasn't super stiff," she recalled, "it was interesting." Planning to later skin the animal for its fur, Haas held on to the creature, which turned out to be a rather fortuitous decision.
This Man Wearing A Grizzly Bear Hide And Scaring Off Concerned Onlookers Is An All-Time Hilarious Prank
What a prank… I mean, how this guy even came up with the idea is beyond me. I do have a theory though. He probably saw all the videos online of people getting dangerously close to very dangerous and wild animals and thought he would have some fun with that.
Watch this moose drop its antlers in front of a camera
Did you know that moose shed their antlers? Shedding, or “casting,” occurs each winter when male moose shed their antlers. But even though male cervids (which are hoofed mammals in the deer family, including deer, moose and elk) drop their antlers each winter season, it’s still a rare thing to catch on film. That’s why the Bogert family in Alaska was so excited when their Ring camera caught footage of a moose shedding his beautiful antlers.
‘Mutant piglet’ born with two snouts baffles farmer: ‘So rare’
A piglet born last week with two snouts, two mouths and two tongues is turning into quite the ham. Farmer Ramón Aguilar said he has never seen anything like it in all his years of raising pigs. The “mutant piglet” comes from a farm in the rural area of Ucacha, in the Córdoba province of Argentina, Jam Press reports. “It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a piglet like this, that’s why I was so surprised,” Aguilar reportedly told local media. “I’ve seen similar cases with cows, but never pigs. That’s why it seems so rare to me.” Aguilar said the little stinker, which doesn’t...
VIDEO: Wild Hog Takes on Entire Wolf Pack in the Ultimate Flex
Whether you call them boars, wild hogs, or “those killer pigs,” these powerful swines are not to be trifled with as this wolf pack learns. In some of the best trail cam footage to hit the internet, this December 2022 standoff shows a single wild boar taking on an entire pack of Polish gray wolves. Despite their numbers, the incredible offensive skills of this hog keeps him alive for far longer than most animals would fare in the same situation. It’s a brilliant peek into the wildest of wildlife and a truly rare capture, which is why the video has gone viral with almost a half-a-million views.
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Some Believe Giant Wolves Still Roam Alaska
The cryptid versus surviving extinct species debate continues.
Bear Pounces on Man From Behind, Mauling His Back and Legs
Sloth bears, which live in India, Sri Lanka and southern Nepal, are notorious for attacks on humans and are considered one of the most dangerous animals in Asia.
