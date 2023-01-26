ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision

A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
Upworthy

For those not well versed in moose facts, the shedding of antlers is normally a fairly lengthy process. It happens only once a year after mating season and usually consists of a moose losing one antler at a time. It’s incredibly rare for a bull moose to lose both at the same time—and even more rare that someone would actually catch it on film. That’s why shed hunter (yes, that’s a real term) and woodsman Derek Burgoyne calls his footage of the phenomenon a “one-in-a-million” shot.
People

iheart.com

Frozen Hare Saves Alaskan Woman Who Fell Through Ice

An Alaskan woman who fell through the ice atop a lake managed to escape the perilous predicament thanks to a frozen dead hare that she had picked earlier in the day. The bizarre incident reportedly occurred back in November and came to light this week when Kelsey Haas decided to share the remarkable tale as a warning to others about the dangers of straying onto thin ice. While en route to exploring a popular site known as Grewingk Glacier, she and her friends were skating across a frozen lake and stumbled upon the remains of a hare that had recently perished. “It wasn't warm, it wasn't super stiff," she recalled, "it was interesting." Planning to later skin the animal for its fur, Haas held on to the creature, which turned out to be a rather fortuitous decision.
Simplemost

New York Post

‘Mutant piglet’ born with two snouts baffles farmer: ‘So rare’

A piglet born last week with two snouts, two mouths and two tongues is turning into quite the ham. Farmer Ramón Aguilar said he has never seen anything like it in all his years of raising pigs. The “mutant piglet” comes from a farm in the rural area of Ucacha, in the Córdoba province of Argentina, Jam Press reports. “It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a piglet like this, that’s why I was so surprised,” Aguilar reportedly told local media. “I’ve seen similar cases with cows, but never pigs. That’s why it seems so rare to me.” Aguilar said the little stinker, which doesn’t...
Outsider.com

VIDEO: Wild Hog Takes on Entire Wolf Pack in the Ultimate Flex

Whether you call them boars, wild hogs, or “those killer pigs,” these powerful swines are not to be trifled with as this wolf pack learns. In some of the best trail cam footage to hit the internet, this December 2022 standoff shows a single wild boar taking on an entire pack of Polish gray wolves. Despite their numbers, the incredible offensive skills of this hog keeps him alive for far longer than most animals would fare in the same situation. It’s a brilliant peek into the wildest of wildlife and a truly rare capture, which is why the video has gone viral with almost a half-a-million views.

