LOOK: Frank Reich back in Panthers gear

After 27 years, Frank Reich is once again a Carolina Panther.

On Thursday, the franchise’s former quarterback became their new head coach—as the team and the 61-year-old agreed to terms on a feel-good reunion. Reich, who was the first man to take a regular-season snap under center for Carolina, is now the organization’s sixth full-time shot caller.

And although it’s been nearly three decades, the Panthers wasted little time getting their guy back in the black and blue . . .

The last time Reich donned the Carolina threads (at least in public) was in the organization’s inaugural campaign of 1995. He started the first three games in team history, completing 37 of his 84 throws for 441 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

That trio of starts, if you couldn’t already tell, didn’t translate well. Reich and the Panthers went 0-3—with losses to the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and St. Louis Rams.

So hopefully, the second coming of Reich turns out a bit better than the first.