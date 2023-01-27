Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
See Vintage Photographs from Italy at The Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers UniformModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
FOX Sports
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Market for Bertuzzi Heating Up with 3 Teams Interested
The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
Why NHL Insider Believes Bruins Should Be ‘All In’ At Trade Deadline
Before we know the NHL trade deadline will be here and the Bruins have some decisions to make ahead of March 3. Boston is atop the NHL standings with a 38-6-4 record going into Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers and look like a legitimate Stanley Cup Final team.
NHL
Thompson talks All-Star Weekend, long road to NHL in Q&A with NHL.com
Golden Knights rookie also discusses which goalies he looks up to. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson. Logan Thompson's...
NHL
Save of the Season? Varlamov stuns with paddle save
A look at some of the best plays from the 2022-23 NHL season. Semyon Varlamov reaches out with the paddle and gets a piece of Rieily Smith's shot, keeping the Islanders ahead, 1-0 00:27 •. Semyon Varlamov said not in my house on Saturday. The New York Islanders goalie made...
NHL
Varlamov, Islanders defeat Golden Knights in OT
Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner, Semyon Varlamov stopped 44 shots in net, helping the Islanders earn a 2-1 overtime victory. Varlamov made four saves in overtime, including stopping William Carrier on a penalty shot 26 seconds into the period. "It's nerve-racking I think for both of us, for the...
NHL
Thompson shares Florida-themed mask for All-Star Game
Golden Knights goalie reveals colorful design, flamingo on skates. Logan Thompson is getting in the South Florida spirit. The Vegas Golden Knights goalie shared a video of his goalie mask for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on his Instagram story on Monday. A video of the mask was also...
NHL
CH Weekly: January 30 to February 5
MONTREAL -- The Habs play just once this week before breaking until Feb. 11, but there's still plenty of Canadiens content coming up. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the team this week. BRING ON THE SENS. Tuesday's home game against the Senators is Montreal's last...
NHL
Bo Horvat is Excited for New Beginnings on Long Island
The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Bo Horvat isn't sure which number he'll wear when he arrives on Long Island, since number 53 already belongs to Casey Cizikas, but he's certain about one thing: his gratitude for a new opportunity as a New York Islander.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes down Bruins, stretch winning streak to five
Frederik Andersen made 24 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes hand the visiting Boston Bruins their third consecutive loss by skating to a 4-1 victory Sunday night. Sebastian Aho, Paul Stastny, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina, which extended its winning streak to five games. Aho's goal was his seventh in the last four games.
NHL
State Your Case: Best All-Star Game goalie tandem
NHL.com writers debate which pair will shine brightest in Florida. The greatest goal-scorers in the NHL will be on the ice for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS). Stars like Connor McDavid and...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ William Nylander Named NHL Second Star of the Week
Nylander recorded two goals and two assists in the second period of a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders Jan. 23. Nylander then picked up his 400th career point (in his 488th NHL game) with an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers Jan. 25. He finished the week with one goal in each of his last two outings, a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Jan. 27 and a 5-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals Jan. 29.
NHL
Projected Lineup: January 29 vs. Boston
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Frederik Andersen in net Sunday as they face the NHL's best, the Boston Bruins. The netminder is 4-0 since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out of game action from mid-November until mid-January but left Wednesday night's win over Dallas after the first period due to an upper-body concern.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers host Bruins in final game before All-Star break
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Hoping to head into the All-Star break on a high note, the Florida Panthers will wrap up a back-to-back with a battle against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Sitting at 23-22-6, the Panthers enter the matchup looking to bounce back from a 4-3...
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: Time for a break
EDMONTON, AB - Time off for good behaviour. The Edmonton Oilers have a break, but they went into time off for the All-Star Game sporting a smile. It was twofold why they went into nine days without a game and seven days without a practice grinning ear-to-ear. I was the big win they recorded over Chicago that put Edmonton at 10-3-2 since Christmas and 7-0-1 in their last eight to have them knocking on the Pacific Division's first-place door only a few points away from top spot.
Hurricanes soaring as test from Kings awaits
The Carolina Hurricanes have drawn from various sources on their latest winning streak, with nothing more impressive than Sebastian Aho’s
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 30
* John Tavares joined Tim Horton on a rare franchise list by recording two points in his 1,000th career NHL game. * Brent Burns also skated in a milestone contest and assisted on the winning goal as the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes picked up a fifth straight victory. * Mark Scheifele...
Comments / 0